India Summons Pak Official, Lodges Protest Over Nagrota Incident

Pakistan High Commission officials were summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, 21 November, over the Nagrota incident, in which four suspected terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week, as India conveyed its “strong concern” to Pakistan on the “terror attack planned by JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammad).”

“Pakistan Cd’A (Chargé d'Affaires) was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was lodged at the attempted attack, which was only prevented from happening by the alertness of the Indian security forces. It was demanded that Pakistan desists from it policy of supporting terrorists and terror group operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries,” the MEA said in a statement.

“The Government of India is firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism,” it added.

What PM Modi Said

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say that “a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir” has been defeated.

PM Modi’s tweets had come amid reports of him holding a security review with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and top intelligence establishment over the Nagrota encounter.

Further, the prime minister said that the killing of the four alleged terrorists “belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted.”

The Nagrota Encounter

In the wee hours of Thursday, 19 November, an encounter between suspected terrorists and security forces took place near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district. Four terrorists were killed in the encounter that lasted for four hours.

A truck was allegedly intercepted at 5 am during a routine check on Thursday, following which the encounter occurred.

