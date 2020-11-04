India Successfully Test Fires Advanced Version of Pinaka Rocket

The enhanced Pinaka rocket developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was successfully flight tested from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday, 4 November.

The enhanced version of the Pinaka rocket would replace the existing Pinaka Mk-I rockets which are currently under production.

“Development of the enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance compared to earlier designs with reduced length,” DRDO said in a statement.

The design and development has been carried out by Pune-based DRDO laboratories, Armament Research and Development Establishment, Armament Research and Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory.

A total of six rockets were launched in quick succession and the tests met complete mission objectives.

The rockets tested have been manufactured by the Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur, to whom the technology was transferred.

“All the flight articles were tracked by range instruments such as telemetry, radar and electro optical tracking systems which confirmed the flight performance,” the DRDO stated.

