India’s new social security code is progressive, but definition loopholes may deprive 4.2 cr home-based workers of benefits

Rukmini (name changed) is a home-based worker from Fulia, West Bengal, a region known for its handwoven Jamdani sarees. Her weaves carry on a centuries' old tradition. And in recent times, adapting to the demands of the international market, Rukmini also handcrafts scarves using her age-old loom. In Fulia, there are thousands of home-based weavers like Rukmini.

Despite producing exquisite weaves for the national and international market, home-based weavers, in Fulia, barely make minimum wage often earning lesser. A saree, that takes almost a week to weave on the loom and sells at premium prices in retail stores, may mean only a fraction of that price as wages for them. This means that these home-based workers live from day to day, with no savings to fall back on in times of need. This could be a health emergency, a pandemic, or a natural disaster, such as when Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in the state earlier this year. During these times, the workers turn to money-lenders, incurring debts that will take decades to pay off. Formal banking institutions remain inaccessible to most of them.

Rukmini's story resonates not just with other home-based weavers in Fulia but with 4.2 crore home-based workers across India. The vulnerabilities home-based workers face because of their meagre earnings are only compounded because they lack social security. They and their families have no access to dependable health or accident insurance, old-age pensions, disability coverage, or maternity benefits. But can India's recently-passed Social Security Code change that?

Social security is a right

Home-based workers from a significant section of India's unorganised sector, which is approximately 93 percent as per government estimates. Often, social security for these workers is treated as an extra expense that is non-conducive to business or as a philanthropic obligation. This approach completely undermines the status of workers and reduces them to beneficiaries of charity programmes instead of workers with entitlements. Social security is a key indicator of decent work as stated by the International Labour Organisation and the right of all workers.

Article 23 of the Indian Constitution gives all citizens a right to work without exploitation i.e. protection from forced or trafficked labour. Social security considerably reduces the vulnerability to exploitative work practices. From a purely 'business perspective', access to social security fosters a more productive, healthier and committed workforce. Workers with access to social security are also more secure in times of crises, such as a pandemic, requiring lesser stop-gap expenditure from the government.

Key Demands of Women in Home-Based Work

Home-based work in India is a major source of employment for working women, forming 16 percent of total employment for women as opposed to 9 percent for men, as per the latest estimates. Women home-based workers operate in a wide range of sectors from garments to food processing, agarbatti and bidi making, recycling and many more. They have also been crucial in the fight against the pandemic " producing masks and PPE for frontline health workers and also providing cooked food to essential workers.

So what then, are their key social security demands? Women home-based workers demand old-age pension that is not conditional to their marital status or the age and employment status of their husbands and children. They require unemployment allowance to sail through seasonal periods of less or no work and medical benefit to access healthcare without drawing down on their savings. They also require maternity benefits and accessible, affordable and safe childcare. These home-based workers also demand due compensation in the case of injury as many are employed in hazardous industries like ship-breaking, bangle making, the production of leather goods and also chemical dyes.

They are often counted as not eligible for these because they work from home but the absence of these benefits force women to either leave the workforce or heavily hampers their productivity.

For informal workers' social security, several worker welfare boards have been set up as a result of continued advocacy by workers' organisations. For example, the Building and Construction Workers' Welfare Board, the Unorganised Worker Welfare Board, Mathadi (headload workers' boards), and Beedi Workers Welfare Schemes.

