India has shown how we can face greatest of challenges by walking on Buddha's path: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Extending greetings on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the world can defeat the COVID-19 pandemic by following the path of Gautam Buddha.

Speaking at Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme, Prime Minister said, "In Sarnath, Lord Buddha had told us the formula of life and knowledge. He told about sorrow, explained the cause of sorrow while assuring that suffering can be conquered. He also explained the way to this victory."

"Wishing you all a very Happy Dhammachakra Day and Ashadha Purnima. Today we also celebrate Guru-Purnima. On this day Lord Buddha gave his first knowledge to the world after attaining Buddhahood," said Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister said the world can defeat the COVID pandemic by following the principles of Lord Buddha.

"Humanity faces a crisis today in form of COVID. Lord Buddha has become even more relevant. India has shown how we can face the greatest of challenges by walking on his path," he emphasised.

He said the principles of Buddha bind the countries together strengthening humanity.

"Today, the nations of the world are also holding each other's hands and complementing each other with the good thoughts of Buddha," added Prime Minister Modi.

This year, Guru Purnima, which is observed on the full moon day in Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar, falls on July 24, which coincides with the lunar eclipse.

It is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honour one's gurus or teachers who guide them through their lives towards the path of enlightenment.

Devotees from different corners of the country come to worship their Gurus living in Haridwar on the occasion. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Haridwar District Administration has said that only a 'symbolic snan' (holy bath) will be held. Only 'Shri Ganga Sabha' and 'Teerth Purohit' will participate in the snan.

The administration has allowed the devotees to enter the district with a negative RT-PCR report of not older than 72 hours. However, they will not be allowed to take the holy bath (snan). (ANI)