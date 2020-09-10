India sets global record with 95,735 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, tally crosses 44 lakh; SII pauses vaccine trials

The tally of coronavirus cases in India crossed 44 lakh with a spike of 95,735 new cases on Thursday, the Union health ministry said. The toll rose to 75,062 with 1,172 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 9,19,018.

As per ANI, the World Health Organisation on Thursday stated that India recorded the highest number of single-day coronavirus cases in the world.

More than 74 percent of the total active cases of COVID-19 are have been reported in the nine most affected states, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The statement added that 69 percent of the total deaths reported so far are concentrated in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

The ministry also said that 60 percent of the cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported from only five states " Maharashtra (9,67,349), Andhra Pradesh (5,27,512), Tamil Nadu (4,80,524), Karnataka (4,21,730), and Uttar Pradesh (2,85,041) .

The active cases of COVID-19 in the country comprise 20.58 percent of the total caseload, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people not to take the coronavirus pandemic lightly and follow the rule of wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing till scientists develop a vaccine.

"I have certain expectations from you. That is to follow the rule of wearing a mask and do gaj ki doori (a distance of two yards)," he said.

SII halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials

The Serum Institute of India on Thursday said it is halting the clinical trials of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca and the Oxford University.

The decision to halt the trials came a day after getting a show-cause notice from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) asking why trials should not be suspended in India until patient safety is established.

"We are reviewing the situation and pausing India trials till AstraZeneca restarts them. We are following DCGI's instructions and will not be able to comment further on the same. You can connect with DCGI for more updates on this front," it said.

The SII has been enlisted to manufacture a billion doses of the vaccine, as per PTI.

On Wednesday, the company stated that it would continue with the trials in India despite AstraZeneca stopping the process, after an "unexplained illness" was found in a volunteer in the UK.

China approves first nasal spray vaccine for trials

China has approved for trials its first nasal spray vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus that has claimed over 904,000 lives and infected more than 27 million people globally, official media reported on Thursday.

China's only nasal spray vaccine against the coronavirus is expected to start phase I clinical trials in November, and it is recruiting 100 volunteers.

It is the only vaccine of its type approved by China's National Medical Products Administration, the State-run Global Times reported.

The vaccine is a collaborative mission between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland that involves researchers from the University of Hong Kong, Xiamen University, and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy.

Delhi ICU beds to be increased

The National Capital reported 4,308 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike so far, as a record 58,340 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The news assumes significance in the wake of the fact that Delhi has been reopening in a phased manner with the metro services resuming partially just days ago. A report from Wednesday morning stated that over 33,000 people travelled in a single day.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed authorities to increase the number of ICU beds in hospitals and take steps to contain the spread of the infection, health minister Satyendar Jain said.

He also said plasma therapy will continue to be used in Delhi, as it is proving to be effective in people who are in stage one or two of COVID-19 treatment, but not for those in stage three or for patients on ventilators.

His comment on plasma therapy was in response to the ICMR-funded study which has found that use of convalescent plasma therapy in coronavirus-infected patients does not help in reducing mortality or progression to severe COVID-19 stage.

Story continues