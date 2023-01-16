Is India seeing a decline in violence?

Soutik Biswas - India correspondent
·7 min read
This picture taken 28 February 2002 shows Ahmedabad resident Jaiwantiben watching a wood market burning after it was set ablase by Muslims that fled the Lathi bazar area in Ahmedabad.
More than 1,000 people were killed in the riots in Gujarat in 2002

Violence has moved to the "centre stage of Indian public life", Thomas Blom Hansen, an anthropologist at Stanford University, argued two years ago.

He wondered why ordinary Indians seemed to either "tacitly endorse, or actively participate" in public violence. "This development signals a deep problem, a deformation and pathology that may present a danger to the future of democracy," Prof Hansen wrote in his 2021 book, The Law of Force: The Violent Heart of Indian Politics.

Amit Ahuja and Devesh Kapur, two US-based political scientists, differ. In their upcoming book, Internal Security in India: Violence, Order, and the State, they argue that large-scale violence has actually declined in the country. To put it more precisely, "aggregate levels of violence in India - public and private - have declined in the first two decades of this century compared to the previous two decades".

For their research, Prof Ahuja, of University of California, and Prof Kapur, of Johns Hopkins University, trawled through decades of official records of a swathe of violence in public life in India: from riots to election violence; from caste to religious and ethnic violence; from insurgencies to terrorism; and political assassinations to hijackings.

They found that violence in India has actually declined in many of these indicators - in some cases, substantially - during the "peak quarter century" from the late 1970s to early 2000s.

An estimated 2,000 were killed, and more than 4,000 injured in communal riots ahead of Partition in Kolkata (Calcutta) in 1946
Some 2,000 people were killed in religious riots ahead of Partition in Kolkata (then Calcutta) in 1946

Some of their more striking findings:

  • Since 2002, India has not experienced any ethno-religious killings on the scale of the Gujarat riots in 2002, the 1984 riots in Delhi targeting the Sikh community or the 1983 killings of allegedly illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in Nellie, a small town in Assam. More than 6,000 people were killed in these riots alone. But Hindu-Muslim riots in the town of Muzaffarnagar in 2013 and in Delhi in 2020 - the two riots together claimed over 90 lives - are a warning that the "facilitators remain active, on tap, as it were", the authors suggest.

  • According to the Global Terrorism Index 2020, 8,749 people were killed in terror attacks in India since 2001. But such attacks seem to have declined since 2010. The number of terrorist incidents - excluding Kashmir - declined by 70% from 71 to 21 between 2000 and 2010 and the following decade.

  • Religious violence during the Partition of India claimed over a million lives and displaced an estimated 10 million. Hindu-Muslim violence was particularly deadly for about a quarter century from the late 1970s to 2002, when the Gujarat riots happened. Official data suggests that it has been relatively stable since. More than 2,900 cases of religious rioting were registered in the country between 2017 and 2021, the government told parliament in December.

  • From the 1970s to the end of the century, there was an almost fivefold increase in riots over the previous period. This began to decline by the late 1990s and saw an uptick between 2009 and 2017. When normalised by population, riots in India today are at a historic low, according to official data.

  • Electoral violence and high-profile political assassinations have declined. Two prime ministers, Indira Gandhi and her son Rajiv, were assassinated in 1984 and 1991 respectively. Violence at polling stations fell by a quarter and election violence-related deaths dropped by 70% between 1989 and 2019. This was despite elections becoming more competitive, a rise in the number of voters, and doubling in the number of polling stations.

  • Hewing to a worldwide trend, homicide deaths in India have declined over the past three decades. India's decline has been steeper - from 5.1 per 100,000 people in 1990 to 3.1 in 2018. Male homicide rates account for most of the decline; for women the decline was negligible.

  • There were 15 hijackings of Indian passenger planes in the three decades between 1970s and 1990s. There have been none since December 1999, when an Indian Airlines flight was hijacked on the way to Delhi from Kathmandu with 180 people on board.

  • Large parts of India were shaken by four major insurgencies over the last four decades - Punjab during the 1980s and early 1990s, claiming more than 20,000 lives; and three other conflicts in north-eastern India, Kashmir and the Maoist violence in central and western India. The last three have simmered, but with a significant decline in violence beginning 2010. Incidents of left-wing extremism have declined by almost two-thirds between 2018 and 2020; and the number of civilian and security force deaths have declined by three-fourths during the same period.

  • Frequency of large-scale caste violence has diminished in the last couple of decades even though caste-based conflicts remain high.

A building belonging to Sikhs burns 02 November 1984 in Daryaganj, the old part of New Delhi.
Indira Gandhi's assassination triggered attacks on Sikhs and their properties across India

To be sure, there are different reasons for the decline in different kinds of violence.

Beefing up of state capacity has helped control insurgencies, riots and violence during elections. Increased use of paramilitary forces, using helicopters and drones for surveillance, installation of mobile phone towers, fortified police stations, new roads and increased health and education facilities in affected areas have helped stem the tide of this violence, Prof Ahuja and Kapur suggest.

"The decline of violence is more due to enhanced state capacity and less the sort of political settlements that would provide consent of the governed and ensure that new cycles of violence don't occur."

The decline in hijackings is generally attributed to the tightening of airport security around the world following 9/11. India's relatively strict gun laws seem to have helped to keep murders low. (60% of India's 3.6 million arms licences in 2018 were issued by just three states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu Kashmir. Of course, there are illegal and smuggled weapons).

But there is a worrying outlier - the rising violence against women.

Although data is unreliable since much of it occurs in private spaces and goes unreported, reported violence against women has increased. About one in three women in India are subject to intimate partner violence, but only one in 10 of these women formally report the offence. There's growing harassment of women in digital spaces. Deaths over dowry continue to occur as do honour killings and acid attacks.

An Indian army soldier holds positions outside The Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai on November 29, 2008. Indian commandos have killed the last Islamic militants holed up inside Mumbai's Taj Mahal hotel, ending the more than two-day assault on India's financial capital, the city's police chief told AFP.
An Indian army soldier holds positions outside The Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai on November 29, 2008. Indian commandos have killed the last Islamic militants holed up inside Mumbai's Taj Mahal hotel, ending the more than two-day assault on India's financial capital, the city's police chief told AFP.

Prof Ahuja and Prof Kapur add some key caveats to their work.

For one, absence of evidence doesn't always imply evidence of absence. There is, for example, "violence and humiliation that curtail life opportunities of women and Dalits and religious minorities like Muslims".

Also, there has been a rise in new forms of public violence, stoked by communalism: intimidation and lynching to prevent interfaith marriages or cattle smuggling are the main concerns. "New forms of public violence such as vigilantism and lynch mobs seem to be sprouting like an ugly cancer across the country," say Prof Ahuja and Kapur.

What is worrying, they say, echoing Hansen, is why so many ordinary people support or participate in public violence. This "weakens a powerful check on the state" and also undermines the state's ability to control violence. "Online and street mobs are allowed to act with impunity. All this could easily spin out of control and significantly undermine state capacity to control violence."

Also, the decline in violence does not rule out its resurgence, they say. There could be an uptick in violence if social harmony is threatened, if joblessness and inequality worsen, and the ability to reach permanent settlements to political problems is delayed. "India has to do much more to reduce the threat of violence," they say.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Latest Stories

  • Road Collapses in Pescadero Following Intense California Storms

    A section of road in Pescadero, California, collapsed on Saturday, January 14, after days of heavy rain and flooding in the area.Cal Fire’s San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit said the collapse happened on the 4100 block of Stage Road near Pescadero, prompting the closure of the road. Video released by the unit shows parts of asphalt sliding down a hillside.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch for Pescadero on Saturday through Monday, warning that flooding from excessive rainfall and runoff was possible.Another round of heavy rainfall was due to hit the storm-battered Bay Area on Sunday evening, the NWS said. Credit: CAL FIRE CZU via Storyful

  • CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Russia says it launched missile strikes against Ukraine on Saturday

    Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had launched a wave of missile strikes against Ukrainian military and infrastructure sites on Saturday. At least 21 people were killed in a strike on a Ukrainian apartment complex in the eastern city of Dnipro in a Russian strike Saturday evening, Ukrainian authorities say. The Russian defence ministry did not mention Dnipro as a specific target of any strikes.

  • California 'not done' as more rain, snow pummel storm-battered state; relief may arrive Tuesday: Updates

    Dry conditions are forecast for the state starting on Tuesday. The frequency of the storms is expected to slow down as the week progresses. Updates.

  • Heavy Snow Reduces Visibility Near California-Nevada Border

    Motorists traveling on I-80 along Lake Tahoe were warned of poor visibility on Saturday, January 14, as a snowstorm swept through the Sierra Nevada mountains.The National Weather Service forecasted snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour were possible for Saturday afternoon. Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 8 to 18 inches was expected for the Greater Lake Tahoe area until 10 am on Tuesday.Officials said parts of the I-80 highway in northern California were closed on Saturday, due to poor visibility.Footage shows the conditions in Crystal Bay, Nevada, on the border with California. Credit: @Son_of_Sandor via Storyful

  • Meet Ottawa's tattoo artist for walls

    The name Robbie Lariviere might not sound familiar to you but if you've ever walked around downtown Ottawa, chances are you've already come across some of his work. An artist at heart since his early 20s, the 39-year-old muralist only started painting full time when the pandemic forced him to expand beyond his day job managing the Vans store inside the Rideau Centre. "I was waking up at five every day semi-stressed on what is going to happen to my career," said Lariviere. He now wakes up at the

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Canadiens honour P.K. Subban, then ride Cole Caufield to win over Predators

    Cole Caufield scored twice and Samuel Montembeault made 39 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on P.K. Subban tribute night.

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Caufield's 3rd period goal leads Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Bottcher, Fujisawa claim Canadian Open titles

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Seahawks collapse in 2nd half of playoff loss to 49ers

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When Charles Omenihu knocked the ball out of Geno Smith's hands, Seattle's chances began to go away as well. The turnover spoiled a scoring chance for the Seahawks and soon the game as San Francisco turned a tight game into a blowout. The Seahawks' surprising season came to a bitter end Saturday when they allowed 25 consecutive points in the second half and lost 41-23 to the 49ers in a wild-card game. “We had our shot,” coach Pete Carroll said. “So the suddenness of th

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B