India Seed Market By Product Type, By Crop Type, By Availability, By Sales Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

India Seed Market By Product Type (Hybrid, Genetically Modified, Varietal), By Crop Type (Cereals, Cotton, Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds, Others), By Availability (Farm Saved, Commercial), By Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

India seed market is anticipated to undergo robust rate of growth during the forecast period owing to increasing commercialization of agriculture and growing requirement of food grains to meet the needs of increasing population.The growing production of food grains and increasing government investments in the agriculture sector are expected to augment demand for seeds in India over the next five years.



Moreover, rising disposable income and growing awareness among the farmers regarding the use of certified seeds is further accelerating demand for seeds, especially hybrid seeds, across the country.



India has emerged as the fifth largest seed market across the globe owing to the various progressive policies introduced by the government time to time.The agriculture sector is highly dependent on quality of seeds for a productive harvest.



With the help of advanced technologies, companies are coming up with enhanced varieties of seeds which is further expected to drive the seed market growth by 2025.



India seed market is segmented based on product type, crop type, availability, sales channel and region.Based on product type, the market is segmented into hybrid, genetically modified and varietal seeds.



Among them, the hybrid seeds segment dominated the market and the segment is expected to undergo the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the disease- and pest-resistant properties of these seeds.These seeds are being adopted due to the continuous pressure for high crop production for food security.



The farmers are also aware of the benefits of using hybrid seeds and hence the segment is undergoing high demand in Indian market.



Based on crop type, India seed market is segmented into cereals, cotton, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and others.The cotton seed segment is undergoing the fastest growth as this crop is the backbone of the Indian textile industry.



The crop also finds uses in other forms like in the vanaspati or vegetable oil industry and in fodder for milch cattle to enhance milk production.India is one of the major producers of cotton in the world and exports a major share to other countries.



Hence, with increasing demand for cotton, there is growing need for hybrid cotton seeds.

Major players operating in the India seed market are Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, Kaveri Seed Company Limited, National Seeds Corporation Limited, Monsanto India Limited, Syngenta India Limited, Bayer CropScience Limited, DCM Shriram Limited, UPL Limited, Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited, Rallis India Limited and Pioneer HI-Bred India Limited, among others. The market is highly fragmented with companies continuously focusing on introducing new varieties of seeds to increase their market share.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of India seed market.

• To classify and forecast India Seed market based on product type, crop type, availability, sales channel and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India seed market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches in India seed market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India seed market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India seed market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of seed manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturing companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across India.

The analyst calculated the market size of India seed market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Seed manufacturers/partners

• Sales channel/vendors/ distribution

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Seeds

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India Seed market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India Seed Market, By Product Type:

o Hybrid

o Genetically Modified

o Varietal

• India Seed Market, By Crop Type:

o Cereals

o Cotton

o Fruits and Vegetables

o Oilseeds

o Others

• India Seed Market, By Availability:

o Farm Saved

o Commercial

• India Seed Market, By Sales Channel:

o Direct

o Indirect

• India Seed Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India seed market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





