India Seal Their Biggest Test Win Over England, Twitter Celebrates
Centuries from Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin and fifers from Axar Patel and also R Ashwin and India have closed out a commanding 317 run victory over England in the second Test at Chennai on Tuesday.
Just under an hour was required in the second session on Day 4 for India to pick the seven remaining wickets they needed at the start of the day to seal the win and also equalise the four match series.
Chasing a target of 482, England were all out for 164 with Moeen Ali’s quickfire 43 being the team’s highest score. Joe Root managed just 33 off the 92 balls he faced.
That winning feeling!
Smiles all round as #TeamIndia beat England in the second @Paytm #INDvENG Test at Chepauk to level the series 1-1.
Scorecard https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/VS4rituuiQ
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021
India played well to win to this test and will win the series too. #INDvENG
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 16, 2021
India's biggest plus in the 2nd innings has been the keeping of Rishabh Pant
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 16, 2021
The only Indian player with a 100 in an innings and 8 or more wickets in a Test match - R Ashwin. And he has done so on two occasions!#IndvEng#IndvsEng
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 16, 2021
Heartiest Congratulations #TeamIndia for an amazing win at Chepauk. Incredible performance, very well deserved boys. #INDvENG @BCCI pic.twitter.com/bDdIGio6U2
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 16, 2021
What a fantastic show #TeamIndia. Great comeback. Complete team effort ❤️. On To the next one #pinkballtest @BCCI
— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 16, 2021
Congratulations @BCCI for winning the 2nd test #INDvENG congratulations @akshar2026 for ur 1st 5 wickets haul..wish you many more
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 16, 2021
⬆️ India move to the No.2 position
⬇️ England slip to No.4
Here's the latest #WTC21 standings table after the conclusion of the second #INDvENG Test! pic.twitter.com/bLNCVyDg4z
— ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2021
The last partnership was 38,highest for England in the match !! 317 run victory is more than a hammering ... #INDvsENG !! Well played India ... Too much skill for England this week ...
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 16, 2021
Congratulations to team india for winning Chennai test. Spectacular performances by @ashwinravi99 , @ImRo45 @RishabhPant17 @imVkohli @akshar2026 @imkuldeep18 Hope in Ahmedabad we will repeat the same @SGanguly99 @JayShah @ThakurArunS @BCCI
— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 16, 2021
. Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint.Puja Chavhan ‘Suicide’: BJP Blames Shiv Sena Over Alleged LinksIndia Seal Their Biggest Test Win Over England, Twitter Celebrates . Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint.