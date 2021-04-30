India’s ruling party admits for first time that ‘responsibility is ours’ for Covid crisis

Multiple funeral pyres of victims of COVID-19 burn in an area that has been converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 24, 2021. For the first time, a BJP spokesperson has accepted that the responsibility for Covid crisis in India, first and foremost, lies with the government. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

India’s Hindu nationalistic ruling party has admitted for the first time that the responsibility for the coronavirus catastrophe across the country “first and foremost” belongs to the government.

In an interview with CNN, Narendra Taneja, a spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party said: “We are in power, we are the government in India so of course responsibility is first and foremost ours, good or bad, whatever it is.”

“It is our responsibility and we’re trying our very level best,” Mr Taneja told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Thursday.

According to the ministry of health and family welfare data released on Friday, India saw a total of about 386,000 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and about 3,498 deaths. India has seen more than 200,000 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Many countries have offered aid to the country amid a devastating second wave. On Friday morning, a US military plane bought emergency supplies from America, carrying 400 oxygen cylinders and other hospital equipment and one million rapid Covid-19 test kits.

Meanwhile, Mr Taneja said in that interview that the government could not foresee the crisis unfolding across the country.

He said: “A lot of people are saying that ... we knew in February. At that time, scientists and doctors were more or less of the same view.”

He added: “Evidently something went wrong, evidently we were hit by a tsunami, and as you know, you’re often not aware. In most cases, 80-90 per cent of reasons could be external. We don’t know. We don’t want to blame anybody.”

Mr Taneja said the focus is now “on how we can save lives.”

The count from crematoria in six cities —Patna, Kanpur, Jamnagar, Morbi, Rajkot and Porbandar—in BJP ruled Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar between three to 30 times higher than official death tolls. https://t.co/RAJAITr2sp — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, there are reports of the government severely under-reporting the number of dead to cover up the actual figures. Crematoriums and graveyards are fast running out of space, with makeshift crematoriums being constructed in city parks and parking lots.

Hospitals have been struggling with a severe shortage of oxygen cylinders and patients are being turned away from because there are no beds available.

A BJP resolution in February hailed Prime Minister Modi leading India to victory over COVID. But that “optimism… should have been more restrained,” admits BJP spokesperson @narendrataneja. “Many of us thought that language was a little bit too optimistic at that time.” pic.twitter.com/BMFUxojyr9 — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) April 29, 2021

For the past nine days, India has witnessed more than 300,000 positive cases every day.

In a viral video on Thursday, a young woman from Lucknow, sobbing and angry, challenged the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, to arrest her. He had earlier claimed that there was no shortage of oxygen in the state and said that anyone found spreading false information would be arrested.

Meanwhile, experts have predicted that the peak of this second deadly wave will come around mid-May. As per the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluations, the death toll could peak at more than 13,000 per day by the middle of next month.

“We are in power. We are responsible,” says @narendrataneja, spokesman for India’s ruling BJP. “Now our focus is how we can save lives.” pic.twitter.com/VrgOyTKXET — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) April 29, 2021

India recently has also opened up its vaccination drive for those above 18 as well, from 1 May. However, there are reports of vaccine shortages in several states. The vaccination drive in Mumbai has been stopped for three days from 30 April to 2 May “due to depletion of available vaccines,” the local civic body said Thursday.

In February, the BJP had declared victory over Covid-19 and called the prime minister, Narendra Modi, a “visionary.” Mr Taneja said: “Many of us thought that language was a little bit too optimistic at that time.”

Meanwhile, Mr Taneja in the CNN interview blamed the Election Commission for allowing election rallies in March and April to take place in West Bengal.

He said: “We as a political party — for that matter, all political parties in India — had no option but to go along with it. These are regional elections which had been going on for the last one and a half months, it was not just one date, there were several dates and there were various state assemblies... that was planned a long time in advance by the Election Commission of India which is a constitutional authority reporting only to parliament.”

He said that the government could not give them a directive because they are autonomous.

However, he admitted that the rallies gave “a kind of message that Covid was over, the threat of Covid was over, that was a bit unfortunate, but as I said, that was not in the hands of the government.”

