India Reports Over 55k New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 77,06,946

India on Thursday, 22 October, reported 55,838 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s tally to 77,06,946 as the death toll rose by 702 to reach 1,16,616.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are currently 7,15,812 active cases across the country, while 68,74,518 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.

A total of 9,86,70,363 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 21 October, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday. Of these, 14,69,984 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday said that on a global scale, India continues to report one of the lowest cases per million population. The ministry added that with a consistently falling case fatality rate – 1.51 percent presently – it also has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates.

