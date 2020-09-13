India Reports 94,372 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 47 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 78,586

New Delhi, September 13: The COVID-19 in India crossed 47 lakh mark with a spike of 94,372 new cases and 1,114 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total case tally in the country has surged to 47,54,357. Of the total cases, there are 9,73,175 active cases in India while 37,02,596 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals. The death toll due to coronavirus in India has mounted to 78,586, the Ministry of Health said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 77.65 percent, while the fatality rate is 1.67 per cent, the Ministry data showed. On Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 5,62,60,928 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to September 12. Of the total samples, a total of 10,71,702 samples were tested on a single day on Saturday. Chyawanprash, Yoga, Walks, Meditation Among Suggestions by Health Ministry for Recovered Coronavirus Patients.

The Ministry of Health said that India's COVID-19 recoveries witnessed a steep exponential rise- from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakh in September 2020. The Ministry said that a high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day and recoveries stood nearly 3.8 times the Active Cases (under 1/4 total cases). Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states. They account for above 60 per cent of the active cases, according to the Ministry.

Globally, the overall number of coronavirus cases topped 28.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 918,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,650,588 and the fatalities rose to 918,796, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.