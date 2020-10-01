India Reports 87 Rapes Per Day: NCRB Data Amid Hathras Outrage

4,05,861– that’s the number of crimes against women in India in 2019, revealed the the Crime Record Bureau’s “Crime in India” data on 29 September, the same day a 19-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras succumbed to death.

An average of 87 rape cases was recorded every single day in India, in 2019.

NCRB data shows that the rate of crime against women has risen by 7.3% in 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018.

Uttar Pradesh: State With Most Crimes Against Women

Yogi Adityanath and BJP-led UP topped the list of states with highest number of crimes against women with 59,853 such incidents.

Assam, on the other other, reported the highest rate of crimes against women at 117.8 per lakh population. The crime rate registered per lakh women population also rose to 62.4 in 2019 as compared to 58.8 in 2018.

