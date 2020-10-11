India Reports 74,383 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 70-Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 1,08,334

New Delhi, October 11: India's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed 70-lakh mark with a spike of 74,383 new cases and 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. With the latest spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, the total case tally stands at 70,53,807. Of the total cases, there are 8,67,496 active cases in the country while as many as 60,77,977 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals. With 918 fatalities, the death toll in the country has mounted to 1,08,334, the Union Health Ministry said. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: India Turns Down Dr Reddy's Lab Proposal to Test Russia's Sputnik V in Large Study, Says Report.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,78,544 sample tests in a single day on Saturday. The ICMR has so far tested a total of 8,68,77,242 COVID-19 samples in the country up to October 10. The COVID-19 recovery rate in India now stands at 85.52 percent while the fatality rate is 1.54 percent, the Health Ministry data said. The total percentage of active cases is now at 12.94 percent. COVID-19 Makes Universal Health Coverage More Urgent Than Ever, Says UN Chief Antonio Guterres.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,17,434 cases with new 11,416 new infections. The state witnessed another 308 fatalities taking the death toll rises to 40,040 now. Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 37 million mark, while the deaths have soared to nearly 1,071,400, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 37,087,467 and the fatalities increased to 1,071,399, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.