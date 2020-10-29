India Reports 49,881 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 80-Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 1,20,527

New Delhi, October 29: The coronavirus tally in India crossed the 80-lakh mark with a spike of 49,881 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike in infections, India's total cases have surged to 80,40,203. Of the total cases, the total active cases in the country now stands at 6,03,687 after a decrease of 7,116 in the past 24 hours while as many as 73,15,989 people have been cured with 56,480 new discharges. With 517 new deaths, the death toll has now mounted to 1,20,527. When Will COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield, Developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, Be Available? Adar Poonawalla Responds.

India's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 90.85 percent while the fatality rate is 1.50 percent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,75,760 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,65,63,440.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,60,766 cases after the state reported 6,738 new cases on Wednesday while the death toll in the state mounted to 43,554. Maharashtra is then followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The state's recovery rate increased from 89.39 percent to 89.53 per cent, while the current mortality rate stood at 2.62 percent. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

The global coronavirus count topped 44.4 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,173,270, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 44,400,318 and 1,173,270, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.