India Reports 48,268 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 81 Lakh, Death Toll Rises to 1,21,641

New Delhi, October 31: The coronavirus tally in India crossed the 81 lakh mark with a spike of 48,268 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total case tally in the country rose to 81,37,119. Of the total cases, the total active cases at present stands at 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in last 24 hours. As many as 74,32,829 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals with 59,454 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. The death toll in the country has mounted to 1,21,641 with 551 new deaths on Friday. When Will India Get COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's Where AstraZeneca, Sputnik V And Other Vaccine Trials Stand in India.

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved and stands at 91.15 percent while the fatality rate is 1.50 percent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. The country has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 crore at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54 per cent presently.

With 48,268 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 81,37,119. With 551 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,21,641. Total active cases are 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 74,32,829 with 59,454 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/Z7QiRzYa8W — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020





Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,72,858 cases, including 43,838 deaths. The other states that have been severely affected by the pandemic included followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

India continues to be the second worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic. The overall number of coronavirus cases in the world has topped 45.4 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,187,020, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 45,477,552 and 1,187,023, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.