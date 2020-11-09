India Reports 45,903 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Surges to 85,53,658

New Delhi, November 9: With a fresh spike of 45,903 coronavirus infections and 490 deaths in the past 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 cases in India surged to 85,53,658 on Monday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll now stands at 1,26,611. The number of active cases in the country went down by 2,992 to reach 5,09,673. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

On a positive note, as many as 48,405 people recovered from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. With this, the total number of recoveries in India surpassed 79 lakh mark to reach 79,17,373. One patient had migrated to another country. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 8,35,401 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 11,85,72,192. Coronavirus Cases in US Top 10 Million Mark, Global COVID-19 Count Surpasses 50 Million.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit with a total of 17,19,858 cases, including 45,240 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The national capital on Sunday reported 7,745 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic struck the city, while the fatalities were 77 in the last 24 hours.

In a grim milestone, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 50 million mark, while the deaths have surged to 1,255,250. As of Monday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 50,316,476 and 1,255,250, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of cases and deaths in the world. While India accounts for the second-highest number of cases, Brazil has reported the second-highest fatalities.