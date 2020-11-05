India Records More Than 50,000 COVID Cases, 704 Deaths in 24 Hrs

India on Thursday, 5 November, reported 50,209 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 83,64,086. The death toll increased by 704 to 1,24,315.

According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,41,405 active cases across the country, while 76,03,121 patients have been discharged so far.

The number of new daily infections have been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 5.5 lakh now.

The US is the worst-affected country both in terms of the number of cases and the fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.

