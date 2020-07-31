India records 55,079 COVID-19 cases in a day, taking total over 16 lakh; 10,57,806 patients recover

New Delhi: With the highest single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, India's overall count breached the 16 lakh mark on Friday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this latest spike, the total cases in the country stand at 16,38,871. Of the total, there are 5,45,318 active cases. So far 10,57,806 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

At least 779 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 35,747.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has a total of 1,48,454 active cases and recorded 14,729 deaths due to COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 57,962 active cases and 3,838 deaths in the state. While, Delhi has a total of 10,743 active cases and 3,936 deaths.

The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that a total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 30 July is 1,88,32,970 including 6,42,588 samples tested on Friday.

