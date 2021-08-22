India records 30,948 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, active cases stand at 3,53,398

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): India recorded 30,948 new COVID-19 cases and 403 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. The active cases of COVID infection in the country now stands at 3,53,398 which accounts for 1.09 per cent of the total cases.

According to the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the positivity rate in India stands at 1.95 per cent.

As many as 38,487 people recovered from the COVID infection in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate increases to 97.57 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

India's cumulative COVID count has gone up to 3,24,24,234 while the total recoveries stand at 3,16,36,469 and 4,34,367 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to August 21 is 50,62,56,239 including 15,85,681 samples tested were tested yesterday. On August 20, 17,21,205 samples were tested across India.

So far, 58,14,89,377 vaccine doses have been administered across India, with 52,23,612 doses being administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)