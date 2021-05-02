India records 3.92 lakh COVID-19 cases today; create oxygen buffer stock, SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court in a late night order directed the Centre to create a national buffer stock of oxygen and to formulate a uniform national policy on hospital admission in two weeks, according to several media reports.

"The Central Government shall,within two weeks, formulate a national policy on admissions to hospitals which shall be followed by all state governments. Till the formulation of such a policy by the Central Government, no patient shall be denied hospitalisation or essential drugs in any state/UT for lack of local residential proof of that State/UT oreven in the absence of identity proof," the court ordered as per Live Law.

As per Bar and Bench, the order was passed by a bench of justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and Ravindra Bhat is the suo motu case concerning supply of essential medicines, drugs and vaccines in the wake of second wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Delhi hospitals on Sunday continued to raise the alarm to authorities over a shortage of oxygen with one healthcare facility even "crying out" to the government to shift out its patients.

Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Malviya Nagar around noon, said 50 peopld including four newborns, were "at risk". An official of the hospital said in the afternoon there are around 80 patients, including those suffering from COVID-19, at the hospital. It also has 15 newborns, he said.

There are 50 people, including four newborns, on oxygen support. They are at risk," the official said. The hospital does not have a liquid oxygen storage tank and depends on oxygen cylinders from a private vendor. "It has become a daily fire-fight in the absence of a continuous supply. We require around 125 oxygen cylinders a day," the official said.

The hospital said it received 20 oxygen cylinders around 1:30 pm with the help of government authorities.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Sunday directed the government to file a reply to a Centre's plea seeking recall of a court order to supply the entire oxygen allocated to the National Capital by "whatever means" to treat COVID-19 patients or face contempt.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which held a special hearing on a holiday, issued a notice to the Delhi government and asked it to file its response by Wednesday.

The court said it will hear this particular application of the Centre on Thursday, while other issues will be heard on Monday.

The bench was hearing an application by the Central Government seeking recall of its 1 May order directing supply of the entire 490 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen allocated to Delhi and warning of contempt action for failure to do so.

The Central Government said its officials are working hard and such orders would have a demoralising effect on them. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that the Delhi government has been found "completely wanting in making any efforts whatsoever to arrange for the transport of the quantity allocated to it except for a few tankers".

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, opposed the contentions in the application, saying the allocated amount of oxygen was never made available to the National Capital. The hearing started at 3 pm and went on for over two and a half hours.

This, a day after the court, anguished by the deaths of eight COVID-19 patients including a doctor, at the Batra Hospital due to a shortage of oxygen directed the Centre to ensure that the National Capital receives its allocated share of 490 MT of the life-saving gas during the day and said "enough is enough", "much water has gone above the head".

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Sunday told the Central Government to increase the supply of Remdesivir injections to Maharashtra observing the current reduction in the allocation of the crucial drug is not consistent with the number of active COVID-19 cases as of 1 May.

In a special hearing, the bench of justices SB Shukre and Avinash Gharote heard a bunch of petitions on the shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir, which is in high demand for treating COVID-19 patients.

The bench said the high court came to know about the reduction in the allocation of Remdesivir to Maharashtra from 1 to May 9. "For the earlier period of ten days, the allocation was 4,30,000 vials, and the same for the next 10 days is 3,74,500. This means a reduction of 60,500 vials of Remdesivir for Maharashtra," the judges said. The bench observed that such a reduction in the allocation of Remdesivir vials to Maharashtra is not consistent with the number of active cases in the state.

"On April 30, the number of active cases in Maharashtra was 6,72,000 while the same is 6,64,000 as of May 1, which means active cases reduced hardly by about 1.2 per cent, whereas the reduction in the allocation of vials to Maharashtra for the aforesaid period is by 14.5 per cent. "This mismatch needs to be reconsidered and removed by the Central Government,"the bench said.

COVID-19 vaccinations for 18-45 begin tomorrow in Delhi

The third and the largest phase of vaccination, under which beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group will be given jabs against coronavirus, will begin in the National Capital on Monday. Around 90 lakh people in this category will be eligible for the jabs. Five vaccination booths each have been set up at 77 schools for the inoculation exercise, an official said on Sunday. The government set up vaccination centres at schools to accommodate a high number of beneficiaries, he said.

At present, jabs are being given to those aged above 45 at around 500 centres in the National Capital. Pre-registration will be mandatory for beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group and there will be no walk-ins for this category for now, the official said. Three big private hospital chains " Apollo, Fortis and Max " have already started vaccinating people in the 18-45 age group at limited centres from Saturday.

The Delhi government has placed orders for 1.34 crore vaccine doses with manufactures which will be delivered over the next three months. Of these, 67 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine are being procured from Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

Curbs extended in Goa

COVID-19-induced restrictions will remain in force in Goa till 10 May during which various commercial establishments will remain closed while political and social gatherings will be banned, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday. Goa, a popular tourist hotspot, had reported an extremely high test positivity rate of over 50 per cent on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the lockdown imposed in Goa on April 29 will be lifted at 6 am on 3 May as announced earlier. "The lockdown in the state will be lifted tomorrow 6 am onwards but the COVID-19 related restrictions will continue to be in force for a week to ensure that the spread of the virus is controlled," Sawant said.

The Goa chief minister said various establishments including casinos, bars, sports complexes, auditoriums, community halls etc will remain closed along with river cruises, water parks, entertainment parks, gyms, spas, massage parlours, saloons etc. Schools, colleges, and educational institutes will also remain closed except for the examination purpose, Sawant said. He said religious places will be closed for the public but regular activities may continue in these places.

"Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions will be banned except for the events which are held with the permission of the government with 50 or fewer people," the chief minister said.

Odisha declares 14-day lockdown

The Odisha government declared a 14-day lockdown from 5 May to contain the rapidspread of COVID-19 in the state, an official order said. In a video message, Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra said thelockdown will be imposed in the entire state from 5 am on 5 May to 19 May. Along with the lockdown, the weekend shutdown in urban areas will also be in force, he said. Under weekened shutdown, except for medical outlets andhospitals everything else are completely prohibited.

"Even though nobody wanted this strict enforcement, thegovernment has imposed lockdown to protect people and theirlives from the pandemic," Mahapatra said. Like other parts of the country, Odisha is also witnessinga sharp spike in COVID cases during the second wave.

According to the order, during lockdown period, movement ofbuses for public transport will be banned. All educational, training, coaching institutions, etc will remain closed. However, physical conduct of examinations bystate/national/international bodies shall be allowed on a caseto case basis by the respective departments with dueintimation to all concerned authorities, Mahapatra said. All kind of exhibitions, trade fairs, melas and physicalbusiness to business meetings have been prohibited. However,such activities may be taken up in virtual mode.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared working journalists of the state as frontline Covid warriors. While approving a proposal to this effect, the chief minister said journalists are doing a great service to thestate by providing seamless news feed and making people awareof coronavirus-related issues.

"They are a great support for our war against COVID-19," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. The decision would benefit over 6,500 journalists.

"As many as 6,944 working journalists of the state have been covered under the Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya BimaYojana. They are getting health insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each," the statement said. Odisha has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh for the next of kin of journalists who die of COVID-19 while performing their duty, it said. After being declared as frontline workers by the state government, journalists will now get priority in the vaccination programme, sources said. As many as 11 newspareons have died of the infectionin Odisha since the beginning of the pandemic, sources said.

Haryana govt announces one-week lockdown

Amid a sharp surge in coronavirus cases, the Haryana government on Sunday announced imposition of a week-long lockdown in the entire state beginning May 3. Earlier, a weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts, Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad, from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

Health minister Anil Vij tweeted:

Haryana on Saturday had registered 125 COVID fatalities, taking the death toll in the state to 4,341, while 13,588 fresh infections pushed the tally to 5,01,566.

The massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Haryana has also put pressure on the health infrastructure, even as state authorities over the past few days have been trying to meet the increased demand of medical oxygen supplies and beds. The other restrictions which were recently put in place in the state to contain the spread of infection include imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and daily night curfew.

Opposition party leaders have also expressed concern over the prevailing COVID situation in the state. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday had asked the government to step up efforts to tackle the situation. He had said that the complete focus of the government should be on protecting the people of Haryana from the pandemic. Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala had hit out at the BJP-JJP government over its COVID-19 management, saying the situation in the state was worse than that of Delhi.

"The situation in Haryana is worse than that of Delhi. There is no bed available in the hospitals, there is a shortage of oxygen. This government does not hve any right to stay in power, he had said recently..

Opposition urges free vaccination for all

Also on Sunday. leaders of 13 Opposition parties Sunday urged the Centre to launch a free mass vaccination drive across the country in view of the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. In a joint statement, they also called upon the Centre to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to all hospitals and health centres as they manage the staggering patient loads in view of the rising cases.

The signatories include Congress president Sonia Gandhi, JDS leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

"In times of the uncontrollable surge of the pandemic across our country, we call upon the Central government to focus all attention in ensuring the uninterrupted flow of Oxygen supplies to all hospitals and health centres across the country," they said in a joint statement. "We call upon the Central Government to immediately launch a free mass vaccination programme across the country," they added.

The Opposition leaders said the budgetary allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for the vaccination programme must be utilised for this drive. JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, DMK chief MK Stalin, BSP supremo Mayawati, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav have also signed the statement, besides left leaders D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M)

India witnesses record daily toll

A record 3,689 daily COVID-19 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 2,15,542, while the infection count reached to 1,95,57,457 with 3,92,488 more people being confirmed positive for the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The active cases have crossed the 33-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 33,49,644, comprising 17.13 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.77 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 59,92,271, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.10 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on 19 April.

Latest Stories

  • Manchester United vs Liverpool called off after fans storm stadium

    Fans gathered outside the stadium, on the pitch, and around United’s team bus in Salford.

  • Women's curling worlds paused after COVID-19 cases found among broadcasters

    The World Curling Federation says after a series of scheduled testing, the positive cases were detected amongst the competition broadcast staff.

  • Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave after sexual misconduct allegations

    The Canucks announced on Saturday that the team has placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct.

  • Jiri Prochazka lands vicious spinning back elbow to knock out Dominick Reyes

    Reyes immediately went down and the fight was over at 4:29 of the second.

  • Cole Caufield buries OT winner for first NHL goal

    The Canadiens rookie produced quite a special moment in an NHL career that is barely four games old.

  • LaFleur 'can't even take my brain to that spot' of Rodgers not in Green Bay

    LaFleur said he wants to do "everything in my power" to make sure Rodgers want to come back.

  • German soccer chief Keller urged to resign over Nazi remark

    Fritz Keller is facing calls to resign after comparing one of his vice-presidents to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: You can build your team around Adam Fox

    Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Emma Hayes 'overwhelmed with emotion' leading Chelsea to first Women's Champions League final

    The coach, who took an impressive celebratory leap before being overcome with tears, is the first woman in 12 years to reach the final.

  • Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

    McClure made 288 Xfinity Series starts from 2003-16.

  • Canadian fencer Marc-Antoine Blais Belanger clinches Olympic spot in men's épée

    Marc-Antoine Blais Belanger undoubtedly will draw on his NCAA fencing experience when competing this summer in men's individual épée event at his Olympic debut in Tokyo. The 26-year-old from Montreal secured his spot with a gold-medal victory over Cuba's Yunior Reytor Venet on Saturday at the Pan Am Olympic qualifier in San José, Costa Rica. "There's so much pressure [in NCAA competition] because everyone's [trying to] go out and be the best for their school," Blais Belanger said in an April 2018 interview with The Lantern newspaper at Ohio State University, where he was Buckeyes captain for three years. "There's always so much intensity at every tournament. "I think that's going to help me a lot to handle pressure [at an Olympics]." Vladimir Nazlymov, a three-time Olympic fencing medallist for the then-Soviet Union in the 1960s, '70s and '80s, believed Blais Belanger was an Olympic-calibre athlete when he coached him at Ohio. 7-time Canadian champion "[He has an] unbelievably strong neural system. He can be patient until last millisecond," Nazlymov, the Soviet national team coach at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korean, told The Lantern in 2018. "It's not timing. It's [instincts]. He's unbelievable talent." Blais Belanger, a seven-time Canadian champion, placed second at the 2016 NCAA championships and won the title two years later at Pennsylvania State University in his senior year. Later that year, the mechanical engineering grad finished seventh in team epee with the Canadian squad at the 2018 Pan Am fencing championships in Havana, Cuba. On Sunday, fellow Canadian Leonara Mackinnon – who was born and raised in England - will attempt to qualify for her second Olympics in women's epee. She placed 32nd in women's individual epee at the 2016 Games in Rio.

  • Braves put catchers Travis d'Arnaud, Alex Jackson on IL

    DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves put catchers Travis d’Arnaud and Alex Jackson on the injured list Sunday. D’Arnaud was placed on the 60-day IL with a left thumb sprain after getting hurt on a tag play at the plate in the sixth inning of Saturday night's game against Toronto. Jackson, who replaced d’Arnaud in the game, went on the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring. Catcher William Contreras was recalled from the Braves' alternate site and started Sunday against the Blue Jays. Catcher Jeff Mathis had his contract purchased from alternate site. D’Arnaud has a .220 batting average with two homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games. Jackson was 1 for 23 (.043) in 10 games. Contreras, 23, made his major league debut last season, going 4 for 10 in four games. He was the 27th man for Atlanta's doubleheader on April 25 against Arizona. Mathis, 38, spent the previous two seasons with Texas. The 16-year veteran known for his defence has a career .194 batting average in 945 games. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • LaMelo Ball splashes back into Hornets lineup with impressive full-court assist

    Miles Bridges called the full-court assist "crazy." But for Ball, it "kind of felt normal."

  • Games postponed at world women's curling following positive COVID-19 tests

    CALGARY — Tournament officials say multiple broadcasters have tested positive for COVID-19 at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship in Calgary. The World Curling Federation said in a release Sunday that no athletes or officials are at risk, and all broadcasters are self isolating in their hotel while additional testing and contract tracing takes place. The tournament's morning draw was postponed Sunday "out of an abundance of caution" and in order to give the venue a deep clean. Afternoon games were expected to go ahead as scheduled, including a matchup between Canada's Kerri Einarson and Tabitha Peterson of the United States. The World Curling Federation says Sunday morning's games will be made up later in the week. Organizers say broadcasting has been put on hold until staff have been medically cleared to return by the tournament's medical officials and Alberta Health. This competition is the seventh and final event in the curling bubble at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Manchester United-Liverpool match postponed after supporters invade Old Trafford pitch to protest ownership

    Supporters continue to stage demonstrations after the Super League announcement in April.

  • Chelsea, Barça reach WCL final after Harder, Martens shine

    LONDON — Pernille Harder's late header made the difference for Chelsea, and Lieke Martens scored twice for Barcelona, as they took a step closer to becoming European champions. Both teams advanced to the Women’s Champions League final when Chelsea beat Bayern Munich 4-1 after Barça topped Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the second leg of their semifinals on Sunday. They’ll meet on May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Harder headed in from a free kick in the 84th minute to give Chelsea a 3-1 lead — 4-3 on aggregate. Fran Kirby added her second goal of the game in the 95th, firing into an empty net after Bayern had sent everyone forward in the dying minutes, to make it 5-3 on aggregate. Kirby had opened the scoring early on, and the teams then traded first-half goals with Sarah Zadrazil tallying for the visitors and Ji So-yun for Chelsea at Kingsmeadow stadium. It's the first time Chelsea has reached the final. Earlier Sunday, Barça advanced by an aggregate score of 3-2. Playing in front of nearly 1,000 fans at Johan Cruyff Stadium, the hosts built an early two-goal lead over PSG thanks to stellar finishing from its Netherlands winger. Martens, the UEFA women's player of the year in 2016-17, caught up to a long pass down the left side and curled a right-footed shot into the top far corner of the net in the 8th minute. She was then left unmarked at the far post to tap in a low cross from Caroline Graham Hansen in the 31st. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored for the visitors three minutes later. The Catalan club’s only other trip to the final was in 2019, when it lost 4-1 to French powerhouse Lyon. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Manchester United fans storm pitch in anti-ownership protest

    MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United supporters stormed into the stadium and onto the pitch ahead of Sunday’s game against Liverpool as fans gathered outside Old Trafford to protest against the ownership. Long-running anger against the club's owners, the Glazer family, has boiled over after they were part of the failed attempt to take United into a European Super League as well as the club's debt. Media trying to enter the club’s car park were told the ground was in lockdown. Fans are currently unable to attend games due to the pandemic. Supporters inside the stadium wore green-and-gold scarves — the colours of the club's 1878 formation — and waved to fans outside. The BBC estimated around 50-60 fans remained inside the stadium. If United loses Sunday's game, Manchester City has won the Premier League title. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Meaghan Benfeito, Caeli McKay win diving gold to book Tokyo Olympic spots

    Canada's Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito won gold in women's 10-metre synchro at a diving World Cup event in Tokyo on Sunday. The high-diving duet also secured an Olympic spot after scoring 305.94 points to top the podium. Benfeito, a Montreal native, and Calgary's McKay were joined on the podium by Great Britain's Louis Toulson and Eden Cheng (302.88) and Tina Punzel and Christina Wassen (292.86) of Germany. Benfeito and McKay's big win marks Canada's first gold and third medal at the six-day event, which serves as a test event for the Tokyo Games. WATCH | Benfeito, McKay campture gold and Olympic berth for Canada: On Saturday, Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu won Canada's first medal of the event with silver in women's synchro, while Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray earned an extra ticket to Tokyo for Canada with bronze in men's 10m synchro. Besides Canada, Great Britain and Germany, the fifth-placed Mexican duo of Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agundez also booked an Olympic berth, but not sixth-place Russia. With plenty of Olympic spots still up for grabs, CBC Sports will be living streaming the event from Tokyo. The action continues Tuesday with women's 3m finals at 2:45 a.m. ET, followed by men's 10m at 4:45 a.m. ET.

  • Andy Ruiz Jr., Eddy Reynoso a winning combination as ex-champ outpoints Chris Arreola

    Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.