India prepares for first-ever moon landing - follow live

India hopes to become the first country to land at the Moon’s south pole, just days after Russia’s mission crashed into the lunar surface.

If successful, it would make India the fourth country to make it to the Moon, after Russia, the US and China.

India’s previous attempt failed in 2019 when engineers lost contact with the craft. On Sunday, Russia’s mission to the south pole ended in failure when Luna-25 was destroyed.

Chandrayaan-3, which means “Mooncraft” in Sanskrit, launched in July and has been repeatedly orbiting Earth to build up the speed for its journey.

It is scheduled to land shortly after 1:30pm BST, when a solar-powered rover will begin exploring the region and send data back to Earth over the next fortnight.

12:51 PM BST

Are there Moon landings taking place in the future?

Nasa’s Artemis 3 programme is set to return humans to the Moon in 2025, marking the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years.

Artemis 1 flew an uncrewed spacecraft around the Moon in 2022, while Artemis 2 will make the same journey with a crew in November 2024.

India’s Vikram Lander onboard, but holds a 26kg solar-powered rover in its belly which will explore the Moon’s south pole.

12:42 PM BST

Indian space agency 'set to initiate landing sequence'

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS).

Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST.



Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent.

The… pic.twitter.com/x59DskcKUV — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

12:37 PM BST

India set for historic first landing on Moon’s south pole

India is anxiously waiting to become the first country to land a spacecraft on the Moon’s south pole, days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region.

Wednesday’s attempted Moon landing is an historic moment for the world’s most populous nation, as it rapidly closes in on milestones set by global space powers.

Chandrayaan-3, which means “Mooncraft” in Sanskrit, is scheduled to touch down shortly after 1.30pm (UK time) near the little-explored lunar south pole.

12:29 PM BST

Pictured: The Indian spacecraft bound for the Moon's south pole

A photograph of Vikram Lander released by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) - Indian Space Research Organization

12:26 PM BST

Why did Russia’s Moon mission end in failure?

Russia’s first mission to the Moon in nearly 50 years ended in failure as Luna-25 crashed into its surface on Sunday.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, said: “At around 2.57pm Moscow time, communication with Luna-25 was interrupted.

“The device switched to an unplanned orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon.”

Director general Yury Borisov blamed the crash on the decades-long break in the lunar programme, noting that the craft’s engines had not been switched off properly.

12:22 PM BST

We will be guiding you through the latest updates as India attempts to become the first country to reach the Moon’s south pole.

