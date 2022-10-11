India Power Tool Market to Attain US$ 13.3 Bn by Year 2032 Riding on India’s Positive Economic Outlook | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Expanding demand for industrial machinery is driving the India Power Tool market growth. Throughout the forecast period, the Motion Control Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%. Demand for power tools is expected to rise over the next few years due to their widespread use in the automotive and construction industries.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / The global Indian power tool market is anticipated to exhibit a lucrative growth opportunity over the projection period from 2022 to 2032 by registering a CAGR of 8.9%. The global market is expected to be valued at USD 5672.60 Mn by 2022 and is predicted to surpass a valuation of US$ 13306.41 Mn by 2032.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Press release picture

Owing to its widespread application, power equipment is in high demand. There are several features attached to these tools including extensive applicability, convenience, and efficacy in a variety of fields, in particular, because of the time and effort they save and the portability they afford.

Sales in the global Indian power tool market are expected to bolster owing to these Macroeconomic factors, the booming Indian industrial sector, rising auto sales, a rising consumer confidence index, the introduction of reliable, reasonably priced multi-purpose industrial tools, the shift in consumer preference toward do-it-yourself values, and the expansion of the e-commerce market. These aforementioned factors are expected to bode well for the global market over the assessment years.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-in-1929

Key Takeaways

Growth in the Indian economy can be attributed to major portions of the country's efforts to develop its construction and manufacturing sectors. The rapid expansion of the Indian power tool market is responsible due to the booming building sector.

Prominent market players in the industry are building both corded and cordless tools, giving construction employees more flexibility in their daily tasks. While selecting one out of corded and cordless tools, construction workers typically choose the latter. Owing to their rapid adaptability and capacity to give productive solutions to clients, these tools are expected to be widely adopted by small and medium-sized manufacturing firms.

In addition, major power tool companies all around the globe are collaborating to enhance their products and services for consumers. They can then use that information to create useful tools, especially for people working in the building and manufacturing industries.

Throughout the assessment period, the power tool market in India is expected to develop due to the country's booming industrial sector. The Indian economy has shown phenomenal growth over the recent years and is projected to continue growing strongly over the next few years. Approximately a quarter of GDP at present is generated from the industrial sector, and that proportion is projected to rise dramatically by the end of the projection horizon.

According to recent market research, the industrial sector in India is growing at a robust rate of around 6-10% and is likely to propel in the projection period due to increasing FDI equity inflows in automotive, construction, medicines & pharmaceuticals, and other sectors. In addition, the government of India has taken several aggressive measures, such as the "Make in India" campaign, which is likely to fuel the expansion of the power tool market in India during the coming years.

Story continues

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-in-1929

Competitive Landscape

Dominant market players are heavily investing in the R&D of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly industrial tools to obtain a competitive edge in the market and to differentiate their products. In addition to that, stringent environmental requirements in countries like Europe are focusing on creating safe products with decreased dust emissions, including low noise and vibration characteristics.

More Insights into the India Power Tool Market

Throughout the projection period, the power tool market in India is anticipated to develop owing to the country's surging industrial sector. According to recent market research, the expansion of the power tool market in India is predicted to be hampered by the surging competition from Chinese imports. Owing to its competitive price, industrial tools made in China have a massive portion of the Indian market. According to the analysis done by Future Market Insights, it was estimated that by 2015, Chinese-made industrial tools accounted for 18-22% of India's entire power tool market, a figure that has grown significantly over time. Recent years have seen a dramatic increase in the quantity of power equipment imported from China.

India Power Tools

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1929

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. India Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer's

Read More TOC..

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Industrial Automation Market Insights

Compact Power Equipment Rental Market Size: The global compact power equipment rental market size reached a valuation of US$ 107,234.1 Million in 2022. The expanding market value and wide range of applications are projected to be the market's primary growth drivers.

Telecom Tower Power System Market Share: The telecom tower power system market is expected to register year-on-year growth at 5.8% in 2021, with the overall valuation forecast to reach US$ 3.5 Bn.

Power Tool Gears Market Trends: The global power tool gears market is estimated to reach US$ 5.63 Bn in 2022.

Power Tools Market Analysis: The global power tools market size is expected to reach US$ 33.36 Bn in 2021. Increasing sales of cordless power tools will drive growth in the power tools demand by 5.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Adoption of Benelux Power Tools Market: The Benelux power tools market size reached US$ 1,051.6 Mn in 2021 and is likely to touch a valuation of US$ 1,091.4 Mn in 2022

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/719834/India-Power-Tool-Market-to-Attain-US-133-Bn-by-Year-2032-Riding-on-Indias-Positive-Economic-Outlook-Future-Market-Insights-Inc



