India Power Tool Market to Attain US$ 13.3 Bn by Year 2032 Riding on India’s Positive Economic Outlook | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·6 min read

Expanding demand for industrial machinery is driving the India Power Tool market growth. Throughout the forecast period, the Motion Control Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%. Demand for power tools is expected to rise over the next few years due to their widespread use in the automotive and construction industries.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / The global Indian power tool market is anticipated to exhibit a lucrative growth opportunity over the projection period from 2022 to 2032 by registering a CAGR of 8.9%. The global market is expected to be valued at USD 5672.60 Mn by 2022 and is predicted to surpass a valuation of US$ 13306.41 Mn by 2032.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Press release picture

Owing to its widespread application, power equipment is in high demand. There are several features attached to these tools including extensive applicability, convenience, and efficacy in a variety of fields, in particular, because of the time and effort they save and the portability they afford.

Sales in the global Indian power tool market are expected to bolster owing to these Macroeconomic factors, the booming Indian industrial sector, rising auto sales, a rising consumer confidence index, the introduction of reliable, reasonably priced multi-purpose industrial tools, the shift in consumer preference toward do-it-yourself values, and the expansion of the e-commerce market. These aforementioned factors are expected to bode well for the global market over the assessment years.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-in-1929

Key Takeaways

  • Growth in the Indian economy can be attributed to major portions of the country's efforts to develop its construction and manufacturing sectors. The rapid expansion of the Indian power tool market is responsible due to the booming building sector.

  • Prominent market players in the industry are building both corded and cordless tools, giving construction employees more flexibility in their daily tasks. While selecting one out of corded and cordless tools, construction workers typically choose the latter. Owing to their rapid adaptability and capacity to give productive solutions to clients, these tools are expected to be widely adopted by small and medium-sized manufacturing firms.

  • In addition, major power tool companies all around the globe are collaborating to enhance their products and services for consumers. They can then use that information to create useful tools, especially for people working in the building and manufacturing industries.

  • Throughout the assessment period, the power tool market in India is expected to develop due to the country's booming industrial sector. The Indian economy has shown phenomenal growth over the recent years and is projected to continue growing strongly over the next few years. Approximately a quarter of GDP at present is generated from the industrial sector, and that proportion is projected to rise dramatically by the end of the projection horizon.

  • According to recent market research, the industrial sector in India is growing at a robust rate of around 6-10% and is likely to propel in the projection period due to increasing FDI equity inflows in automotive, construction, medicines & pharmaceuticals, and other sectors. In addition, the government of India has taken several aggressive measures, such as the "Make in India" campaign, which is likely to fuel the expansion of the power tool market in India during the coming years.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-in-1929

Competitive Landscape

Dominant market players are heavily investing in the R&D of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly industrial tools to obtain a competitive edge in the market and to differentiate their products. In addition to that, stringent environmental requirements in countries like Europe are focusing on creating safe products with decreased dust emissions, including low noise and vibration characteristics.

More Insights into the India Power Tool Market

Throughout the projection period, the power tool market in India is anticipated to develop owing to the country's surging industrial sector. According to recent market research, the expansion of the power tool market in India is predicted to be hampered by the surging competition from Chinese imports. Owing to its competitive price, industrial tools made in China have a massive portion of the Indian market. According to the analysis done by Future Market Insights, it was estimated that by 2015, Chinese-made industrial tools accounted for 18-22% of India's entire power tool market, a figure that has grown significantly over time. Recent years have seen a dramatic increase in the quantity of power equipment imported from China.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Press release picture
India Power Tools

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1929

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. India Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer's

Read More TOC..

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Industrial Automation Market Insights

Compact Power Equipment Rental Market Size: The global compact power equipment rental market size reached a valuation of US$ 107,234.1 Million in 2022. The expanding market value and wide range of applications are projected to be the market's primary growth drivers.

Telecom Tower Power System Market Share: The telecom tower power system market is expected to register year-on-year growth at 5.8% in 2021, with the overall valuation forecast to reach US$ 3.5 Bn.

Power Tool Gears Market Trends: The global power tool gears market is estimated to reach US$ 5.63 Bn in 2022.

Power Tools Market Analysis: The global power tools market size is expected to reach US$ 33.36 Bn in 2021. Increasing sales of cordless power tools will drive growth in the power tools demand by 5.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Adoption of Benelux Power Tools Market: The Benelux power tools market size reached US$ 1,051.6 Mn in 2021 and is likely to touch a valuation of US$ 1,091.4 Mn in 2022

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719834/India-Power-Tool-Market-to-Attain-US-133-Bn-by-Year-2032-Riding-on-Indias-Positive-Economic-Outlook-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Senators win third straight over Canadiens behind Stutzle's three-point effort

    GANDER, N.L. — Tim Stutzle recorded a goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators won their third consecutive game over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Thursday in pre-season action at the Steele Community Centre in Gander, N.L. Drake Batherson opened the scoring just 38 seconds into the game, followed by a Brady Tkachuk goal under eight minutes later as Ottawa (4-3) took an early 2-0 lead. Kaiden Guhle put Montreal (0-6-1) on the board 12:23 into the first period to cut the deficit. In the second, K

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Red Wings rally to dump visiting Maple Leafs 4-2 in pre-season tilt

    DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings spotted the Toronto Maple Leafs an early 2-0 lead, but managed to claw back and beat their longtime rival 4-2 in NHL pre-season action on Friday. Tyler Bertuzzi led the Red Wings with two goals, including an empty netter, while Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno added singles for the Red Wings, who improved their pre-season record to 3-4. Veleno's game-winning goal was scored at 8:13 of the third period. Nick Abruzzese, who scored before the game was two minutes old,