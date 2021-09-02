India Post COVID Health Tests Market, By Type of Test, By Provider Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027

India Post COVID Health Tests Market, By Type of Test (COVID-19 IgG Antibody Test, Hematology, Biochemistry Urea & Electrolytes, Liver Function Tests, Kidney Function Tests, Others), By Provider Type (Hospitals, Diagnostic chains, Stand-alone Centre), By End User (Corporate Clients, Walk-ins, Referrals), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027

India post COVID health tests market is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027.The market is expected to grow at double digit annual growth rate on the account of growing need of early and effective diagnostic process along with to identify any adverse effects of COVID infection.



The widespread infection that was termed as a pandemic soon enough by World Health Organization has already claimed millions of lives worldwide.In India alone the virus has claimed more than 423 thousand lives and the medical authorities are claiming that a third wave of infection is soon due in few months.



The recovery rate from the viral infection has improved in the past months though dangers of after-effects of the infection, vaccination, and pre vaccination concerns for CRP (c-reaction protein) is actively driving the growth of the market in the subsequent five years. Moreover, a part of population already suffering from kidney and liver disorders and related diseases are expected to go through series of health tests and get clearance from doctors and health advisors to get vaccinated, the factor is a major factor responsible for the growth of India post COVID health tests market in the upcoming five years, until FY2027.

The India post COVID health tests market is segmented by type of test, provider type, end user, regional distribution, top 3 states analysis, and competitional landscape.Based on type of test, the market is further bifurcated into COVID-19 IgG antibody test, hematology, biochemistry urea & electrolytes, liver function tests, kidney function tests, and others.



COVID-19 IgG antibody test is anticipated to register fastest growing CAGR in the upcoming five years on the account of surge in the demand for the COVID-19 IgG antibodies in the patients that have already recovered from the infection.COVID-19 Immunoglobulin G antibodies are the immunoglobulin antibody proteins that are responsible for overcoming the COVID-19 viral infection.



With the help of self-sufficient immune system of the body, these immunoglobulin antibodies are generated and help in protection against the coronavirus. In some cases, the antibodies do not develop and the patient suffering from the viral infection requires artificial transfer of the plasma that contains higher concentration of the COVID-19 IgG and thus the test is required to collect the blood plasma samples and thus aiding the growth of the market.

Some of the top players in the India post COVID health tests market is Dr. Lal Path Labs Limited, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., SRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd., Thyrocare Technologies Limited, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Private Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, Quest Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd, among others. The companies are involving themselves into research and development for more advanced medical devices. Post COVID Health Tests are diagnostic imaging products and are in demand owing to the need of the healthcare industry. New players entering the market may form partnerships with other players or the end users of the industry for a consistent inflow of the product.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2017 – FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022

Forecast Period: FY2023 – FY2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of India post COVID health tests market from FY2017 to FY2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of India post COVID health tests market from FY2021 to FY2027 and growth rate until FY2027.

• To classify and forecast India post COVID health tests market based on type of test, provider type, end user, regional distribution, top 3 states analysis, and competitional landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India post COVID health tests market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India post COVID health tests market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India post COVID health tests market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India post COVID health tests market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India post COVID health tests market.

Key Target Audience:



• Post COVID health tests manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of post COVID health tests and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to post COVID health tests

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India post COVID health tests market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India Post COVID Health Tests Market, By Type of Test:

o COVID-19 IgG Antibody Test

o Hematology

o Biochemistry Urea & Electrolytes

o Liver Function Tests

o Kidney Function Tests

o Others

• India Post COVID Health Tests Market, By Provider Type:

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic chains

o Stand-alone Centre

• India Post COVID Health Tests Market, By End User:

o Corporate Clients

o Walk-ins

o Referrals

• India Post COVID Health Tests Market, By Region:

o South

o West

o North

o East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India post COVID health tests market.



