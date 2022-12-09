India PM Modi to skip annual summit with Russia's Putin - ET Now

India's Prime Minister Modi attends a meeting with Russia's President Putin in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will skip an annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ET Now reported on Friday citing agencies.

A spokesperson for India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Modi and Putin met in September on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan and have spoken on the phone a number of times this year, including on the subject of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Putin visited New Delhi in December last year for the 21st India–Russia annual summit.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Krishna N. Das)