Is India planning to shrink its army?

Soutik Biswas - India correspondent
·5 min read
Indian army&#39;s paratrooper special force soldiers march past during the Republic Day parade in Kolkata on January 26, 2022
With some 1.4 million personnel, India's army is one of the country's top employers

A 23-year-old man last week claimed that he had run 50 hours from his home in India's northern state of Rajasthan to the capital, Delhi, to join a protest demanding that the government should resume hiring for the armed forces.

Suresh Bhichar, who carried a national flag during his 350-km (217-mile) sprint, said he was "passionate" about joining the army, but recruitment had stalled for two years and aspirants were "starting to get old". (The maximum age of enlistment of a soldier is 21.)

With 1.4 million personnel, India's army is one of the country's - and the world's - top employers. For many young Indians, it's a coveted and secure job. Every year, some 60,000 personnel retire and the army holds up to 100 fresh hiring "rallies" to replace them. For the past two years, hiring has been suspended because of the pandemic, officials say.

Analysts believe this is not the whole truth. They say Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government could be looking at ways to shrink the forces.

One reason is the army's ballooning salaries and pensions bill that consumes more than half of its $70bn (£53bn) budget. That leaves little money to modernise the force and serve equipment shortfalls.

India is already the world's third-largest military spender, behind the US and China, and the world's second largest importer of arms. (Mr Modi's government is now spending billions of dollars to boost domestic manufacturing in defence equipment.) India also has an ample stockpile of nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles.

A recent report, quoting sources in the defence department, says the government is mulling over a proposal to hire soldiers for a fixed term, also called the "three-year tour of duty".

Mr Modi himself is an advocate of reform. In the past, he has spoken about the "need for forces that are agile, mobile and driven by technology, not just human valour", and said that India needs capabilities to "win swift wars, for we will not have the luxury of long drawn battles".

The most persuasive case for downsizing comes from a highly respected retired officer. In a recent commentary, Lt-Gen HS Panag said the current shortage of more than 100,000 personnel was an opportunity to bring about reforms.

"The forces of the 21st Century require quick response by agile armed forces backed by state-of-the-art military technology - more so in the subcontinental context, where nuclear weapons preclude large-scale conventional wars," Lt-Gen Panag notes.

He says India has a "large military where we are forced to use quantity to compensate for quality". As a developing economy, India's defence spending "cannot increase exponentially" and therefore it needed to slim the forces.

"The army has the ability to make do with much less people than they have now. We need to cut the flab," says Ajai Shukla, a former officer who now writes on defence.

Indian paramilitary soldiers are seen near the site of attack in Srinagar, Kashmir on April 04, 2022.
Some half a million troops have become a permanent presence in Indian-administered Kashmir.

China, for example, spends less than a third of its defence budget on personnel, compared to 60% for India, according to Laxman Kumar Behera, a professor of security studies at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. One way to deter China would be a "greater focus on technology-driven modernisation" which, in turn, would demand trimming the force, he says.

But there are reservations about whether this is the right time to begin downsizing.

India's hostile borders mean the army needs to be always prepared to fight two simultaneous land wars against nuclear-armed rivals, Pakistan and China.

Tens of thousands of Indian troops are still amassed in a tense standoff over the disputed Himalayan border with China. Some half-a-million troops have become a permanent presence in Indian-administered Kashmir. Then there's the threat of terrorist attacks from across the border.

"A hiring freeze at a time when you have unsettled borders across demanding terrain could adversely impact manpower availability in immediate terms," says Anit Mukherjee of the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

An Indian Army Soldier looks through a 84 MM RL Gun at a Forward Post at LoC Line Of Control in Uri, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India on 02 April 2022. The Line of Control (LoC) is a military control line between the Indian and Pakistan
The army needs to be always prepared to fight simultaneous frontline land wars against nuclear-armed rival Pakistan and China

There are more serious concerns about the "tour of duty" proposal. Mr Mukherjee believes the idea is based on too many assumptions regarding the motivation of those who sign up and "more seriously threatens to weaken the army by replacing professional soldiers with short-term, transient soldiers".

Sushant Singh, a senior fellow with the Centre for Policy Research, a Delhi-based think tank, says the proposal makes him uncomfortable. It will, he says, create a young cohort of soldiers, who would be out of the force in their early 20s in a country where joblessness is rife.

"Do you really want to put out so many people who are well trained in arms to look for jobs in a society where levels of violence are already so high? Do you want these ex-soldiers serving in the police and or as security guards? My fear is, you can end up creating militias of unemployed arms-trained men," Mr Singh says.

The case for a nimbler and lighter army is not lost on anyone. Lt-Gen Panag argues that Mr Modi's government should own the reforms - they seem to have been left to "the tradition-bound military, which by nature revels in the status quo". But critics such as Mr Singh raise key questions.

What about the gaps that will be created that won't be filled for years? How fast can you train the new "transient" recruits? What about the political pushback that will inevitably happen as public protests demanding the resumption of hiring continues? Most importantly, which roles will be trimmed? The soldier who operates an air defence gun or the soldier looking after rations?

"There seems to be no strategy or plan that has been made public. This is reform by stealth," says Mr Singh.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Imran Khan Supporters Clash With Opposition Outside Avenfield House in London

    Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with opposition supporters outside Avenfield House in London on Sunday, April 10, after Khan was ousted from leadership by Pakistan’s parliament earlier that day.Khan was removed from office after a no-confidence vote against him succeeded in parliament early on Sunday.Khan, who is the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be ousted by a no-confidence vote, alleged of a “foreign conspiracy” to have him removed from office.Video filmed by Loveena Tandon shows protesters clashing outside Avenfield House in London on Sunday. Tandon said “celebrations” were disrupted by a group of Khan supporters.Avenfield House was the London residence of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan’s supreme court ruled Sharif was ineligible to hold office after allegations of Sharif’s involvement in money laundering through the property surfaced, prompting his resignation. Credit: @loveenatandon via Storyful

  • 7 Best Sheds to Organize Your Tools and Equipment

    A good shed can keep everything from gardening tools to pool toys safe and sound. These are the best sheds on the market right now.

  • Biden will speak to India's Modi as U.S. warns India on imports of Russian energy

    President Joe Biden will virtually meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the White House said, at a time when the United States has made clear it does not want to see an uptick in Russian energy imports by India. "President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.

  • Biden's national security advisor says the US is 'working around the clock to deliver our own weapons' to Ukraine

    "We are not resting until we have given them everything that they need to be able to succeed in their aims," Jake Sullivan said.

  • Kate Middleton's go-to $237 wedges are a spring must-have — trust me, I have a pair

    The royal-approved style is a must-have for spring and summer.

  • Police identify man fatally shot in downtown Toronto

    Toronto police have identified a man, 36, who died in hospital after he was shot downtown on Saturday night. Elijah Eleazar Mahepath, of Toronto, was shot near the intersection of Dundas Street East and George Street, east of Jarvis Street. Police were called to the scene at 6:55 p.m. The gunman is still at large, police said in a news release on Sunday. According to police, a man approached Mahepath and shot him several times. When police arrived, they found the victim and several casings nearb

  • See video of Russian oligarch Eugene Shvidler's $13 million private jet — which is stuck in the UK after being seized and stripped from the country's aircraft registry

    Shvidler, a billionaire Russian oil tycoon and friend of Roman Abramovich, also recently had another $45 million private jet seized in the UK.

  • Masters: Power-ranking the 2022 menu at Augusta National

    Let's rank the foods at the Masters.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to hi

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i