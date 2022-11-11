India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Size USD 655.37 Million at a CAGR of 11.26% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Growing Perimeter Security Concerns Drive Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market

New York, US, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “India Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention Market Research Report, by Component, usage place, type, deployment, vertical - Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 655.37 Million by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 11.26% during the assessment timeframe.

India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Overview:

The Indian perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market is demonstrating significant growth potential. Rapid digitization across the country is a key market trend.

Increasing R&D investments by public and private organizations to develop innovative and cost-effective secured low-power perimeter intrusion detection and prevention solutions propel the growth of the market. Increasing awareness regarding residential and industrial safety & security boosts the market size. Also, the growing digitization across the country and rapid technological advances escalate the market value.

Government-launched campaigns like 'Digital India' launched to ensure increased Internet connectivity to make the country digitally empowered in terms of technology, and government initiatives like 'Make in India' to encourage the development, manufacturing, and assembling products made in India by incentivizing dedicated investments into manufacturing, have been influencing the PIDP system market growth.

Players leading the India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market are-

  • Magal Security Systems Ltd. (Israel)

  • Tyco International Plc. (Ireland)

  • FLIR Systems Inc. (US)

  • Schneider Electric SE (France)

  • Optex Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Athena Security Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (US)

  • Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited (UK)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (US)

  • Southwest Microwave (US)

  • Avon Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

India Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 655.37 Million

Growth Rate

CAGR of 11.26% from 2020 to 2030

Base Year

2019

Study Period

2020-2030

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing threat of cyber-attacks are some of the major driving factors for the India perimeter intrusion detection and prevention systems market

Key Market Drivers

Increasing awareness regarding the residential safety and security offers various benefits like detection of intruders crossing the restricted arena

Additionally, advances in wireless/Bluetooth and BLE detection technologies and sanctioned BLE devices accelerate market shares, offering full security visibility. With the increasing implementation of business-critical network solutions and technology, the demand for Wi-Fi and wireless intrusion prevention systems is growing. The rising uptake of perimeter intrusion detection solutions in organizations pushes the market valuation.

Perimeter intrusion detection & prevention (PIDP) are security solutions used to protect from unauthorized access to places & property. For security management & physical security measures, perimeter security/perimeter protection systems utilize physical and software technology, including video analytics & management, access control, and various types of sensors like buried sensors and above-ground sensors.

The deployment of a customized perimeter security strategy ensures safeguarding people. Historically, PIDP systems have been employed at critical, military, and high-risk infrastructures like cell towers, airports, and gas lines, intending to safeguard people and properties. Today, the use of PIDP security solutions has expanded to residential and commercial premises. Infrastructure facilities also employ perimeter security solutions to protect assets from all types of intrusion risk.

India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Segments

The perimeter intrusion detection & prevention market is segmented into types, components, usage places, deployments, verticals, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into host-based and wired & wireless networks. The component segment is sub-segmented into hardware, software, and services. The usage place segment is sub-segmented into open place, buried, and fence-mounted systems.

The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. The vertical segment is sub-segmented into aerospace, government, transportation, industrial, commercial, military & defense, and many others. The region segment is sub-segmented into North, South, East, and West India.

India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Regional Analysis

North India dominates the Indian perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market. In 2017, the market reached USD 54.8 MN with a 12% CAGR, accounting for a large presence of major industries and wide adoption of PIDP systems. Besides, the strong presence of major market players and technology development centers boosts the market size, allowing the early adoption of PIDP systems.

The early adopters of innovative networks and enterprises offer a favorable platform for perimeter intrusion detection and prevention to evolve significantly. Also, the market penetration of mobile devices, wide adoption of cloud-based security solutions among SMEs & large enterprises, and developments in the IT sector are major factors fostering regional India Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention Market growth.

The Indian perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market is witnessing huge support from governments for the development & implementation of PIDP systems and various mergers and acquisition activities. Over recent years, Indian Defense Ministry has sanctioned substantial funding for strengthening the perimeter in Jammu & Kashmir, North East, and several other vulnerable areas to bridge the security gaps.

Also, the rise of technology start-ups is a major driver for this steep growth in the region. West Indian region also holds a considerable share in the Indian perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market. The rapid increase in IT infrastructure, which requires unified security solutions, influences the market growth in this region. Rapidly transforming infrastructures with smart solutions and increasing cyber-attacks substantiate the regional India Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention Market growth.

India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Competitive Analysis

Fiercely competitive, the perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market appears fragmented, with several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. Players initiate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product & technology launches to gain a larger competitive share. They make substantial investments to transform the consumer and business landscape in the future.

Industry players strive to deliver critical new capabilities to IoT-dependent environments where high Wi-Fi usage increases cybersecurity threats. They develop their wireless PID&P systems, integrating Bluetooth & BLE and Wi-Fi security. Integrating intrusion prevention within a single wireless system enables low-energy Bluetooth intrusion prevention (BIPS) detection capabilities.

For instance, on Mar.11, 2022, Vihaan Networks Ltd. (VNL - India), a leading manufacturer of a portfolio of comprehensive commercial GSM, LTE & Broadband network solutions, launched a border intrusion detection system for border protection globally. Additionally, these solutions are optimized for all kinds of terrains and difficult weather conditions worldwide.

VNL's border intrusion detection solution also includes an integrated wireless perimeter intrusion detection system (PIDS) and a host of ISR solutions, enabling real-time, remote monitoring and control over critical locations. The new border intrusion detection system allows customizable integration for functions as a force multiplier via secure and encrypted communications.

