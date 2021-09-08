India: Passengers missing after boats collide in Assam

Map

Passengers are missing after two boats collided and one of them capsized in north-eastern India.

At least 100 people were on board the boats when they crashed in Assam state, a local official told the BBC.

Many people swam to shore and the number of missing is unclear. A rescue operation is under way.

The capsized boat was coming from Jorhat when it crashed into the boat coming in the opposite direction on the Brahmaputra river.

The incident happened around 16:30 (11:00 GMT), local media report.

Videos uploaded to social media show the boat capsizing after the crash, as some people try to cling on while others jump into the water.