India Passenger and Commercial Vehicle Tyre Market Report 2020: Value was Estimated at $8,081 Million, FY'20 Including the Original Equipment (OE) Supply, Aftermarket, and Exports - Forecast to 2022

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Passenger and Commercial Vehicle Tyre Market, 2020: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian automotive tyre market is one of the largest in the world. Its value was estimated at $8,081 million as of FY'20, including the original equipment (OE) supply, aftermarket, and exports.

The passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) tyre segments together contribute almost 40% to the overall volume. These two segments are the biggest revenue generators. Concerning sales, the tyre industry is split in 2: the OE segment, where tyres are supplied to vehicle manufacturers and fitted in new vehicles; and the aftermarket, where consumers procure replacement tyres directly from the marketplace.

The Indian automotive tyre market consists of multiple vehicle segments. To be successful in this market, a company will have to offer both PV and CV tyres, which generate the largest margins and highest volumes in the replacement market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the tyre industry significantly. Complete lockdowns during the first quarter disrupted tyre sales and production. Manufacturers are working to deal with supply chain disruptions as the import of several raw materials is uncertain. However, after coming out of lockdown, companies have returned to operating at full capacity, and demand from the replacement market has increased, particularly in rural areas.

Greater demand from rural communities is tied to people's increased use of personal transport to maintain social distancing. Given India's vast geography, it is important for tyre companies to have a strong supply chain so they can serve both urban and rural areas.

Tyre sales in FY'21 are expected to be significantly impacted by COVID-19 as vehicle use has been severely limited during the lockdowns, especially in the CV segment. Public transport services were disrupted even after the lockdown was lifted in many regions across the country. However, tyre sales should recover in FY'22 for both the PV and CV segments, with growth increasing by 14% and 9%, respectively, when compared to FY'21 sales.

Story continues

This revival will result from increased demand for new vehicles and replacement tyres after a conservative year in FY'21. Increased use of personal vehicles will boost replacement demand even further.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

2. Radar

Indian Passenger and Commercial Vehicles Tyre Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Apollo Tyres

Bridgestone

CEAT

Goodyear

JK Tyres

Michelin

MRF

Yokohoma

4. Strategic Insights

5, Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Analytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4ztq1

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



