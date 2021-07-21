India, Pakistan exchange sweets on Eid-ul-Adha

Border Security Force offering sweets to Pakistan Rangers (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): India on Wednesday gifted sweets to Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, a customary trend that was skipped by both countries in the past. In return, India also received sweets from the Pakistan side.

India's Border Security Force (BSF) officers and troops offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah joint check post (JCP), around 30 km from Punjab's Amritsar.

Since the last few occasions, the BSF was not participating in the customary exchange of sweets at the Attari-Wagah border which used to take place on Republic Day, Independence Day, Eid and Diwali among other events following repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Both the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border. Punjab shares a 553-km long international border with Pakistan which is guarded by the BSF.

This year, Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated in the country amid restrictions due to COVID-19.

The announcement of the ceasefire was made by the two armies through a joint statement issued on February 25. The two countries had earlier signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003 but it was repeatedly violated.

India and Pakistan have seen high tensions on the border after the terrorist attacks in Uri and Pulwama. (ANI)