India-Pak relations, 2nd virus wave and more: A round-up of the top stories on June 24, 2020

Mumbai Police conducting Flag March at Anand Nagar to enforce strict implementation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

India downgrades diplomatic ties with Pakistan

The central government has decided to reduce the staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50% and will, in a reciprocal move, scale down its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion.

‘All parametres met’: Patanjali after notice over COVID breakthrough claim

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd was asked by the AYUSH ministry of government of India to suspend advertisements promoting use of Coronil, launched on Tuesday, as an effective treatment for the deadly COVID-19 infection.

Twitter puts warning on Trump’s tweet threatening protesters

US President Donald Trump warned if protesters tried to set up an 'autonomous zone' in Washington DC they would be 'met with serious force!'.

2nd virus wave: UN chief ‘frustrated' at lack of global cooperation

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that what needs to be done is to make countries understand that by acting in isolation "they are creating the situation that is getting out of control" — and that global coordination is key.

Pakistan COVID-19 doctors witness black market deals in blood plasma

As coronavirus chaos has enveloped Pakistan, with hospitals overflowing, doctors dying and infections escalating at an unmanageable rate, a dangerous black market in blood plasma has emerged.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic, wife have virus after his exhibitions

Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic is the fourth player to come down with COVID-19 after participating in matches held in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.

Soni Razdan reacts strongly to nepotism backlash Alia Bhatt's facing

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has re-ignited the debate about nepotism, lobbying and favouritism in Bollywood on social media. Many actors, directors, writers and other emerging actors have come out to recall the "cruel reality" of Bollywood after Sushant's death.

Chris Gayle pulls out of Caribbean Premier League due to personal reasons

The 2020 edition of the CPL is scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago from August 18 until September 10 subject to government clearance.