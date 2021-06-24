India’s Official Olympic Theme Song Titled ‘Tu Thaan Ley’ Launched

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday, 23 June, launched the 'official Olympic theme song' of India. The track titled 'Tu Thaan Ley' has been composed and performed by popular Indian musician and vocalist Mohit Chauhan.

The launch event was organised by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. It was attended by President, and General Secretary of IOA. Sports Secretary and Director General of Sports Authority of India (SAI) were also present during the event.

The Olympic Games are scheduled to start from 23 July 2021 in Tokyo. According to PTI, over 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the event so far.

Olympic Rules for COVID-Hit Nations

The Indian Olympic body IOA, has raised a few questions against the strict rules set by the Japanese government for athletes coming form COVID-hit nations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic games.

The new rules include daily testing of athletes for a week before they leave for Tokyo. Furthermore, the athletes will also have to abstain from coming into contact with other teams for three days after they arrive in Japan.

. Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.India’s Official Olympic Theme Song Titled ‘Tu Thaan Ley’ LaunchedOutsourcing CoWIN’s Technology A ‘Premature’ Move: Experts . Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.