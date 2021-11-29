India Has No Plans to Recognize Bitcoin As Currency; RBI Working On CBDC Rollout: Reports

The Indian government does not plan to recognize bitcoin as a currency, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

During a question and answer session in the parliament, Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the government does not collect data on bitcoin transactions, according to a report from local news site Mint.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also working on the phased implementation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), the ministry of finance said, according to a report from the Economic Times (ET) on Monday. The central bank was reportedly planning to pilot test a CBDC in 2022.

The RBI has already proposed an amendment a 1934 act to include digital currencies in the definition of bank notes, according to ET.

The Indian parliament will discuss a highly-anticipated bill for cryptocurrencies, proposed by the government, in its winter session, which started on Monday.