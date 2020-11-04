India Molecular Diagnostics Market By Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Genetic Testing, Oncology Testing), By Technology (PCR, In-situ Hybridization, Chips and Microarrays, Mass Spectrometry, Sequencing, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Academic & Reference Laboratories), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026

New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Molecular Diagnostics Market By Application, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05972086/?utm_source=GNW



India molecular diagnostics market stood at an estimated $ 920 million in FY 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% until FY 2026, predominantly on account of rising cases of fatal and chronic diseases.Moreover, spread of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to create more opportunities, which is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.



Furthermore, government initiatives of raising funds for the country’s molecular department is also expected to positively influence the market in the coming years.However, since the department requires high competence and professional skillset, absence of the same can pose a hurdle.



Also, with over 25% of the country’s population being below poverty line and the rest of the population is either middle-class or lower middle-class, lack of funds and high cost of molecular diagnostics is also expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.



India molecular diagnostics market is segmented into application, technology, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is further fragmented into infectious disease, blood screening, genetic testing and oncology testing, out of which oncology testing segment is expected to dominate the market until FY 2026, followed by the infectious disease segment.



Major players operating in India molecular diagnostics market include Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd, Abbott India Limited, Qiagen India Pvt Ltd, bioMérieux India, Becton Dickinson Private Limited, Biocartis, Bio-Techne India Private Limited, Danaher, Bio-Rad laboratories India Pvt.Ltd, Cleaver Scientific, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of India molecular diagnostics market from FY2016 to FY2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of India molecular diagnostics market from FY2021 to FY2026.

• To classify and forecast India molecular diagnostics market based on application, technology, end user, region and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India molecular diagnostics market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India molecular diagnostics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India molecular diagnostics market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India molecular diagnostics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India molecular diagnostics market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India molecular diagnostics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of India molecular diagnostics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• End users, hospitals, and laboratories

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to molecular diagnostics

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India molecular diagnostics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Application:

o Infectious disease

o Blood screening

o Genetic testing

o Oncology testing

• Market, By Technology:

o PCR

o In-situ hybridization

o Chips and microarrays

o Mass spectrometry

o Sequencing

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Academic & Reference Laboratories

• Market, By Region:

North

o East

o West

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India molecular diagnostics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05972086/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



