India’s Modi heads for France to renew ties, preside over Bastille Day parade

Indian soldiers are in France ahead of the Bastille Day celebrations as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to preside over the national celebration in Paris and open a new chapter in bilateral ties.

Some two-hundred and sixty-nine soldiers from India’s army, air force and the navy have been practising for almost a week in Paris ahead of Friday’s event when they will march from the Arc de Triomphe to the Place de la Concorde.

The Indian Air Force has arrived in the French capital with four Rafale aircraft, which will also take part in the Bastille Day flyover the Champs Elysées in Paris this Friday.

The fighter jets are part of 36 Rafales India has bought from France for eight billion Euros to revamp its Soviet-era air force.

Paris is also the front-runner in a race to sell 26 of the planes for India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Military partnership

Modi will be the guest of honour to mark the 25th anniversary of strategic partnership this year between New Delhi and Paris, with France being the second largest arms supplier to India after Russia.

Ahead of Modi’s two-day trip, Arun Singh, a former Indian ambassador to France, said: “We mark this as a rare honour and I think it is a reflection of the fact that there is a high level of trust and confidence in the relationship and they want to signal that."



