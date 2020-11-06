How India Marched Towards The ‘New Normal’ Of Bigotry, Communalism

‘Creeping normality’ (also called gradualism, or landscape amnesia) is a process by which a major change comes to be accepted as ‘normal’, even ‘acceptable’, if it happens slowly through small, often unnoticeable, increments of change. A change that might otherwise be viewed as objectionable if it were to take place in a single step or short period, is seen as quite all right – as we living in 21st century India can bear witness to the slow-building horror some of us have felt over the decades.

Slow, small, seemingly insignificant events, beginning with the country-wide Rath Yatra of the 1980s, kept adding a layer of ‘normal’ till we reached this stage of the ‘New Normal’ where blatant bigotry, bare-faced communalism and publicly-aired prejudices are considered perfectly all right.

‘Creeping Normality’: How Has The Urdu Poet Looked At ‘Gradual Changes’?

The American scientist Jared Diamond describes ‘creeping normality’ in his book written in 2005, Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed. Diamond gives the remarkable example of the natives of the Easter Island who, seemingly irrationally, in just a few centuries, chopped down the last of their trees, wiped out their rich ecosystem, drove their plants and animals to extinction, and saw their complex society spiral into chaos and cannibalism. As Diamond writes:

"“I suspect, though, that the disaster happened not with a bang but with a whimper. After all, there are those hundreds of abandoned statues to consider. The forest the islanders depended on for rollers and rope didn’t simply disappear one day—it vanished slowly, over decades.”"

How has the Urdu poet looked at gradual changes, so gradual that they creep up unannounced as a fait accompli?

As Shaz Tamkanat admits, often there’s a self-denial that this will not happen, not to me, not now at the very least:

Abhi kyunkar kahun zer-e-naqab-e-surmagin kya hai

Badalta hai zamane ka chalan ahista ahista



Why should I say what is under the grey veil

The ways of the world change slowly, slowly



And Ateeq Asar is ruing the gradual absence of trustworthy voices which is possibly an early warning signal that goes unheeded:

Utthe jaate hain dida-var sabhi ahista ahista

Ye duniya mo'tabar logon se ḳhali hoti jaati hai



All the connoisseurs leave one by one

This world empties of wise men slowly



‘Look At The Speed Of Revolution... So Slow, Yet So Swift’

And the much underrated but marvellous poet, Asad Badayuni, who died tragically young, speaks as though he has foreknowledge of what the future might hold. As is often the case in Urdu poetry, it is implied, obliquely, rather than stated directly, and the references to roses and thorny bushes is implicit rather than explicit. In a sher, eerily reminiscent of what happened at Easter Island, he writes:

Ye dharti ek din banjar zamin ban jaaegi jaanan

Gulabon ki jagah lenge babul ahista ahista



This earth will turn into a barren land one day, dearest

Thorny trees will slowly and steadily take the place of roses



Sometimes, the poet draws solace from placing the blame squarely on Time and, therefore, absolving himself of all culpability as, for instance, in this sher by Shahryar:

Waqt teri yeh ada mai aaj tak samjha nahi

Meri duniya kyun badal dii, mujh ko kyun badla nahiin



Time, I have till today never understood this trait of yours

Why have you changed my world, but not changed me



Firaq Gorakhpuri has the last word when change, especially revolutionary change, manifests itself:

Dekh raftar-e-inqalab 'Firaq'

Kitni ahista aur kitni tez



Look at the speed of revolution, Firaq

So slow and yet so swift



What We, In India, Must Dwell Upon

Coming back to where we started, to gradualism and creeping normality, it is never about pulling down one advertisement, renaming one road, removing one book from a syllabus, issuing one letter of apology, retracting one seemingly benign statement, dropping one member from a committee… and so on and so forth in a long list of solitary acts.

It is, rather, about the cumulative impact of these solitary acts of omission or commission. It is about the Sorites Paradox (also known as the Paradox of the Heap).

