India Macroeconomic Forecast Report 2022-2030: Opportunities from Policy Impetus, Sociodemographic Trends, Industry-specific Growth Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India's Macroeconomic Opportunities, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Through a comprehensive analysis of policy priorities, the macroeconomic outlook, and socioeconomic trends until 2030, the analyst details the economic growth opportunities for diverse stakeholders (including businesses, investors, and policymakers), even as both India and the global economy face increased uncertainties due to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

This study defines the context of these opportunities and the call to action for companies that should be leveraged to drive growth. Similarly, it identifies and elaborates on the top strategic imperatives for businesses, which will be the key to ensuring growth during these rapidly transformative times.

Over the previous decade, the Indian economy registered robust economic growth that resulted in lower poverty rates, strong consumption growth, and a sizeable middle class. Putting behind the economic fallout from slowing economic conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 and 2020, respectively, the Indian economy is gradually returning to a sustained growth trajectory with an 8.2% growth forecast for 2021-22.

As external headwinds to economic growth mount, will rapid digitalization, a revamped foreign trade policy, manufacturing support, and an infrastructure boost sustain high economic growth beyond 2022 or will geopolitical complexities and jobless growth undermine India's consumption and investment growth over the medium term? Which new sectors and industries will emerge as the harbingers of growth, driven by policy impetus and shifting socioeconomic factors?

This economic piece weaves pivotal policy initiatives, the demographic transformation, socioeconomic shifts, and the changing global landscape into India's 2030 growth story. It provides insight into the economy's future growth potential, inflation risks, monetary policy movements, the labor market transformation, and trade policy objectives until 2030. It also highlights internal and external challenges inimical to sustained economic performance, including high external fuel dependence, rising external debt, and climate change.

A key feature of this piece is the analysis of policy priorities to identify the industries poised for rapid innovation and growth. By providing a comprehensive overview of policy incentives and targets, this research service offers insight into investment opportunities in green energy, manufacturing, digitalization, infrastructure, and logistics.

Besides policy priorities, insight into India's sociodemographic transition is provided, including population composition, urbanization, consumption patterns, and the future of work (the growing gig economy is also covered).

The research service also discusses high-growth sectors, including growth in affordable real estate, luxury market trade, healthcare, and tourism, based on the confluence of demographic, social, and economic transition over the next 8 years.

Key Issues Addressed

  • Will India be a $5 trillion economy by 2030?

  • What is the medium-term inflation and monetary policy outlook for the country?

  • What is India's labor market outlook until 2030?

  • What is the trade and foreign policy outlook for the country until 2030?

  • What are some of the key challenges that can pose downside risks to sustainable economic growth over the medium term?

  • Which growth opportunities will emerge from the policy focus on green energy, manufacturing, logistics, and infrastructure?

  • How will sociodemographic factors, including population composition, urbanization, consumption, and occupation, evolve over the medium term?

  • Which growth opportunities will emerge from the confluence of social, demographic, and economic factors?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Economy

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. India's Macroeconomic Environment

  • India's Economic Environment - An Overview

  • Key Economic Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3. India's Macroeconomic Outlook, 2030

  • GDP Growth Outlook

  • Inflation and Monetary Policy Outlook

  • Labor Market Trends

  • Trade Outlook

  • Key Economic Risks, 2030

4. Opportunities from Policy Impetus, 2030

  • Green Energy and Mobility

  • ICT Services and Digital Platforms

  • Infrastructure, Logistics, and Manufacturing

  • Privatization and FDI

  • Impact Analysis - Policy Initiatives and Economic Growth, 2030

5. Sociodemographic Trends, 2030

  • Demographic Transition

  • Consumption Trends

  • Urbanization and Mega Cities

  • The Future of Work

6. Industry-specific Growth Opportunities, 2030

  • Real Estate

  • Tourism

  • Healthcare

  • Luxury Market

  • Consumer Durables

  • Overall Growth Potential of Industry-specific Growth Areas

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - 2070 Carbon Neutrality Targets and Energy Price Shocks to Accelerate the Green Energy Transition

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Production Incentives and Proposed Free Trade Deals to Drive Local Manufacturing

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Universal Internet Access Push to Spur Growth of the Digital Economy

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Demographic Transition and Rising Disposable Incomes to Increase the Demand for Real Estate

  • Growth Opportunity 5 - Rising Disposable Incomes and Improved Connectivity to Drive Tourism Revenues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h467m1

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Toronto Blue Jays beat shorthanded Royals 4-2 to claim the four-game series

    TORONTO — Before he boarded a plane for Los Angeles, Alejandro Kirk continued to demonstrate why he will be among the best at the MLB All-Star game at Dodger Stadium this week. The Toronto Blue Jays' 23-year-old first-half surprise standout accounted for three runs, including a two-run blast to left in the eighth inning, in his team's 4-2 win against the shorthanded Kansas City Royals (36-56) on Sunday. Kirk reported his 11th homer was the result of Royals reliever Wyatt Mills (0-1) hanging a sl

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.