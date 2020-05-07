India: At least five dead and 120 injured after gas leak in Andhra Pradesh

At least five people have died and another 120 have been taken to hospital after a gas leak in southern India.

Many of the injured complained of a burning sensation in the eyes and breathing difficulties following the incident in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The leak has been traced to an LG Polymers plant and it is feared the fumes have spread over a radius of about two miles.

According to local official Vinay Chand, the gas leak happened after a fire broke out as workers prepared to restart the plant following a relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

In December 1984 thousands of people died following a gas leak in Bhopal.

More than 500,000 people were exposed to the methyl isocyanate gas in what is believed to be the world's worst industrial disaster.

