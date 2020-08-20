India IoT in Manufacturing Market By Component, By Application Area, By Vertical, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

This report is 80% complete and can be delivered within three working days post order confirmation and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 in 2020 and forecast. India IoT in Manufacturing Market By Component (Solution, Platform, Service), By Application Area (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Asset Tracking & Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking & Management, Automation Control & Management and Emergency & Incident Management, Business Communication), By Vertical (Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Materials, High-Tech Products, Healthcare, Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

India IoT in manufacturing market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The India IoT in manufacturing market is driven by the growing need to automate and improve operational efficiencies within a manufacturing unit.



Additionally, increasing adoption of cloud based solutions and connected devices is further expected to foster the market growth through 2025.Furthermore, technological advancements such as adoption of big data analytics solutions, data processing, among others coupled with new service & software launches by the major vendors operating in the market is expected to fuel the market growth over the next few years.



However, high cost of implementation and deployment of IoT solutions within a manufacturing unit can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, lack of awareness pertaining to the use of IoT solutions across various end user industries can further restrict the market growth.



The India IoT in manufacturing market is segmented based on component, application area, vertical, company, and region.Based on vertical, the market can be categorized into energy & utilities, automotive, food & beverages, aerospace & defense, chemicals & materials, high-tech products, healthcare and others.



The energy & utilities segment is expected to dominate the market through 2025. This can be ascribed to the increasing use of IoT solutions for overall plant automation, process optimization, supply chain optimization, among others.



The major players operating in the IoT in manufacturing market are IBM India Private Limited, Cisco Systems (India) Private Limited, Huawei Telecommunications (India) Co.Pvt.



Ltd., Microsoft India Private Limited, Schneider Electric India Private Limited, Siemens India, Bosch Ltd., SAP India, General Electric, Zebra Technologies India Private Limited and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of India IoT in manufacturing market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of India IoT in manufacturing market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast India IoT in manufacturing market based on component, application area, vertical, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India IoT in manufacturing market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India IoT in manufacturing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India IoT in manufacturing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India IoT in manufacturing market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India IoT in manufacturing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of India IoT in manufacturing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• IoT in manufacturing service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to IoT in manufacturing

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India IoT in manufacturing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India IoT in Manufacturing Market, By Component:

o Solution

- Network Management

- Data Management

- Device Management

- Application Management

- Smart Surveillance

o Platform

- Device Management Platform

- Application Management Platform

- Connectivity Management Platform

o Service

- Managed Services

- Professional Services

- IoT Infrastructure Services

- System Designing & Integration Services

- Support & Maintenance Services

- Education & Training Services

• India IoT in Manufacturing Market, By Application Area:

o Predictive Maintenance

o Business Process Optimization

o Asset Tracking & Management

o Logistics & Supply Chain Management

o Real-Time Workforce Tracking & Management

o Automation Control & Management

o Emergency & Incident Management

o Business Communication

• India IoT in Manufacturing Market, By Vertical:

o Energy & Utilities

o Automotive

o Food & Beverages

o Aerospace & Defense

o Chemicals & Materials

o High-Tech Products

o Healthcare

o Others

• India IoT in Manufacturing Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India IoT in manufacturing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





