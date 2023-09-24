India freezes visas for Canadians amid row over murder of Sikh separatist

India has suspended visa services in Canada citing security threats and asked Ottawa to prune its diplomats in Delhi, further escalating a diplomatic row over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil.

Sikhs For Justice, a separatist group operating from Canada and outlawed in India, has called for protests next week to "shut down" Indian missions in Canada following the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a temple on 18 June.

Nijjar was a key figure in the movement demanding a separate Sikh homeland called Khalistan.

India designated him a terrorist in 2020.

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau has enraged New Delhi by suggesting Indian agents may have been behind the killing.

On Thursday, India announced that it was suspending new visas for Canadians.

“You are aware of the security threats being faced by our high commissions and consulates in Canada,” foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in Delhi.

“This has disrupted their normal functioning. Accordingly our commissions and consulates are temporarily unable to process visa applications,” he added.

The restrictions will also apply to Canadian citizens in third countries wanting to visit India.

Diplomatic “parity”

India upped the ante in the unprecedented row between two open democracies, calling on Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic corps.

“We have informed the Canadian government that there should be parity in strength and rank equivalence in our mutual diplomatic presence,” Bagchi said.

“I would have expected Canada to have valued the relationship as well,” Tharoor said.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Snubbed at G20, Canada’s Trudeau leaves India to face backlash at home

India, Canada expel diplomats as ties sour over Sikh murder

India renames itself Bharat in G20 summit invite, reviving nationalist row