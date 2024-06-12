India fans flood New York cricket stadium for T20 match vs. USA - but some have mixed allegiances

Ali Khan of the USA celebrates after dismissing Rishabh Pant of India during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 12, 2024 in New York, New York.

It was virtually India vs. India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York as the T20 World Cup favorites qualified for the Super Eight stage with a win over the United States, a team dominated by immigrants, many of whom are from India.

The stadium was buzzing with blue energy during the match and while India supporters dominated the crowd, some U.S. supporters were also present, including many of Indian-origin and some who even donned jerseys with the names of both teams on them.

Vinay Manhass traveled from North Carolina especially for the game, wearing a hat that had the flags of the U.S. and India on it and carrying the U.S. flag. Manhass told USA TODAY that he's been living in the country for more than 30 years and while one part of him supports his home team, in today's game he was rooting for the U.S. to win.

"I'm so happy that cricket has finally made its way to the U.S.," Manhass said, adding that he's seeing interest in the sport rise among his American friends.

Vinay Manhass, a cricket buff, traveled from North Carolina especially for the game, wearing a hat that had the flags of the U.S. and India on it and carrying the U.S. flag during the India vs. USA match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 12, 2024.

Several couples were also spotted in the crowds with one half of the couple donning the Indian team jersey and the other half wearing a U.S. cricket team jersey.

SeatGeek had earlier told USA TODAY that Wednesday's match is the second "most in-demand" match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, the first being India vs. Pakistan that was played on Sunday.

USA fans cheer during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between the USA and India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 12, 2024.

India vs. US recap

India won the toss and elected to bowl on the pitch that has proven to be inconsistent. However, the U.S. cricket team remained unfazed and confident after their back-to-back wins, presenting Indian players with a tough competition and racking up runs.

Despite the U.S. team's best efforts to contain India, including Silicon Valley sensation Saurabh Netravalkar dismissing their finest batsmen, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, early on in the game, the partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube proved to be fruitful for India and they were able to triumph over the U.S.

USA's Saurabh Netravalkar celebrates dismissing India's Virat Kohli during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Group A cricket match between the USA and India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 12, 2024.

India also managed to sail past the U.S. after the team received a penalty of five runs for going past 60 seconds to start a new over three times in the innings. This new rule was recently introduced by the ICC.

Speaking after the match, Sharma said that he was proud of Yadav and Dube for staying calm and building their partnership and carrying the team to the end of the match. He also appreciated his team's bowlers, especially Man of the Match Arshdeep Singh for providing the team a "perfect start" and dismissing the opening batsmen.

USA's Shadley Van Schalkwyk and Jessy Singh walk past India's Mohd Siraj during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between the USA and India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 12, 2024.

Vice captain Aaron Jones, who took over captaining duties for the match, as captain Monank Patel recovers from an injury, said he is proud of his bowlers for "taking the game close" and that it was "pleasing to see."

Jones said the team will have a few meetings to prep and will then "go hard against Ireland," in their next match.

When is U.S. and India's next match?

The U.S. will be playing against Ireland in their next game on Friday, June 14 at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

India, meanwhile, will be facing Canada in their next match on Saturday, June 15 at the same venue.

US team for 2024 T20 World Cup

USA celebrates after India's captain Rohit Sharma was caught out during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between the USA and India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 12, 2024.

The Playing XI for the U.S. includes:

Aaron Jones (captain)

Andries Gous

Corey Anderson

Ali Khan

Harmeet Singh

Jessy Singh

Nitish Kumar

Saurabh Nethralvakar

Shadley Van Schalkwyk

Steven Taylor

Shayan Jahangir

India squad for 2024 T20 World Cup

Axar Patel of India celebrate with teammates after dismissing Steven Taylor of the USA during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 12, 2024 in New York, New York.

India's squad includes:

Rohit Sharma (captain)

Hardik Pandya (vice captain)

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohd. Siraj.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Team USA cricket: Crowds dominated by India, but some US love too