India executes four men convicted of bus gang rape and murder

Four men who were convicted for the rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a bus in New Delhi have been hanged.

Mukesh Kumar, 32, Akshay Thakur, 31, Vinay Sharma, 26, and Pawan Gupta, 25, who were found guilty of the "rarest of rare crimes" of rape and murder, died at 5.30am local time in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Ram Singh, a fifth convict, had committed suicide in Tihar Jail in March 2013. A sixth person, who was a juvenile at that time of the trial, was sent to a reform facility for a maximum three years.

The victim, Jyoti Singh, and a male companion were returning home after watching a film on 16 December 2012 when the six men tricked them into boarding a private bus.

The men locked the doors of the bus and each raped Jyoti. She and her friend were physically assaulted while the bus was being driven around the city for hours.

Bleeding and naked, she was thrown off the bus and an attempt was made to run both her and her friend over.

According to medical reports, the young woman suffered serious injuries to her abdomen, intestines and genitals due to the assault.

Her injuries were so severe that she had to be flown out to a hospital in Singapore for specialist treatment. Thirteen days later she succumbed to her injuries.

