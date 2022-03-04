India Electric Two-wheeler Markets Report 2022-2026: E2W Industry Overview, Key OEM Profiles, E2W Startups in India, Government Policies, Charging Infrastructure, & E2W Financing
The research study provides a detailed overview of India's electric two-wheeler (E2W) industry, covering current and upcoming market trends, relevant government regulations, charging infrastructure, key OEM profiles and their growth strategies, and a snapshot of product sales. It provides industry annual sales projections to 2026 based on forecast discussions for the country.
In FY 2021, India reported a slump in E2W sales compared with FY 2020 due to the widespread outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also crippled vehicle sales globally. The growth of high-speed electric scooters has increased in FY 2021 over FY 2020 as OEMs roll out newer models with the latest features and eligibility for government incentives.
Home-based charging, semi-public and public charging, and battery swap are charging solutions evolving in India as more operators enter the market. The Indian government supports E2W OEMs and startups, shared mobility services, charging solution providers, and fintech firms that complete the electric vehicle ecosystem.
Research Scope
E2W industry overview
Key OEM profiles
E2W startups in India
Government policies
Charging infrastructure
E2W financing
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Two-wheeler Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Industry and OEM Segmentation
Key Competitors in the E2W Ecosystem
Key Findings
Key Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
3. Industry Overview
Unit Sales
Key OEM Sales
Sales Forecast
4. OEM Profiles
Hero Electric - Overview
Product Portfolio and Partnerships
Future Strategy and Plans
Okinawa Autotech - Overview
Ampere Electric - Overview
Ather Energy - Overview
Revolt Motors - Overview
5. Emerging E2W OEMs and Startups
Emerging E2W Startups
6. E2W Charging Infrastructure
E2W Charging Infrastructure Requirements and Types
E2W Charging Service Providers and OEMs
7. Government Regulations and Incentives
India's EV Policy Roadmap
FAME II Modifications - E2W Incentives by State
8. Financing for Electric Two-wheelers
E2W Financing
Major EV Financing Companies for E2Ws
9. E2W Business Models
Business Model 1 - E2W Rental
Business Model 2 - E2W Subscription
E2W Case Study - Rental and Subscription
Business Model 3 - E2W Last-mile Delivery
E2W Case Study - Last-mile Delivery
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Revision of EV Policies to Accelerate the Adoption of E2Ws in India
Growth Opportunity 2 - Rising Investment in E2W Startups Play a Crucial Role in Driving Industry Growth
Growth Opportunity 3 - Advent of New Business Models Expected to Drive EV Adoption, Specifically E2Ws
11. Next Steps
