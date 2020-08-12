India in 'Economic Crisis' Due to Modi Govt's Policies, Alleges Congress

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led government over the state of the economy, alleging that its policies had put India in an "economic crisis".

The BJP government's promise of creating a USD 5 trillion economy has also proved to be a "jumla", the opposition party alleged in a tweet on its official Twitter handle.

"The unplanned lockdown and the failed economic policies of the BJP has destroyed our economy," the party said in a series of tweets with the hashtag "India in economic crisis".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy flagging fears that the country's GDP growth may even touch its lowest since independence in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Modi hai toh mumkin hai (If Modi is there, it is possible)," he tweeted along with a media report quoting Murthy.