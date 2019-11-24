Kohli and co dominate first day-night cricket test in India Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain gestures as he leaves for the pavilion after his dismissal during the third day of the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

KOLKATA, India (AP) -- It was lights out. India’s first staging of a day-night cricket test resulted in a big win on and off the field.

Virat Kohli’s lineup ended Bangladesh’s rearguard resistance in broad daylight just 8.4 overs into the third day, sealing victory by an innings and 46 runs on Sunday to secure a 2-0 win in the series.

Umesh Yadav took 5-43 and Ishant Sharma snared 4-55 for a match haul of nine wickets as Bangladesh was bowled out for 195 runs in its second innings.

India has been reluctant to play with a pink ball and under lights in the traditional five-day format, but having crowds around 60,000 per day for the first two days and fast bowlers taking all but one of the 20 wickets may change that.

Eleven day-night men’s tests were played before India and Bangladesh played their first. It’s very unlikely to be the last for either team. Australia hosted the first, beating New Zealand at Adelaide in 2015, and is unbeaten in its first five.

India had an emphatic win its first, and broke with tradition. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja only sent down seven overs in this test.

Veteran seamer Sharma was voted man of the match as well as man of the series. He picked up 12 wickets over the course of two tests in Indore and Kolkata.

“They hunt as a pack and have a lot of pride in each other. We are an experienced bowling attack and the beauty is in how quickly they adapt to different conditions,” India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun said.

Only Mushfiqur Rahim, 74, delayed India’s relentless push for a national record seventh consecutive test win.

He was second man out on Sunday afternoon, caught off Yadav’s bowling. Yadav accounted for all three wickets to fall on day three as India wrapped up proceedings with ease.

Mahmudullah, who retired hurt on Saturday owing to a hamstring injury, didn’t come out to bat again.

Bangladesh made 106 in its first innings. Virat Kohli scored 136, for his 27th test hundred, and then declared India’s first innings at 347-9 for a lead of 241 runs.

The high attendance at Eden Gardens proved the concept to be a success. Additionally, it has opened doors for India to play with the pink ball when they tour overseas, particularly Australia where they refused to play a day night test in 2018.

“It has been an amazing crowd,” Kohli said. “We had the chance to finish things early today and yet the crowd turned up in great numbers. It sets a great example.”

India won the first test at Indore by an innings and 130 runs. This was their fourth consecutive test win by an innings margin, becoming the first team to achieve this feat.

Additionally, India also recorded its 12th consecutive test series win at home, a run stretching back to 2012-13.

India further firmed up their spot at the top of the world test championship table with seven wins in as many tests.

