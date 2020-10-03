India Crosses 1 Lakh COVID Deaths; Here Is How We Got There

India has crossed the sobering statistic of one lakh deaths caused by the novel coronavirus and the ongoing pandemic. In terms of absolute numbers, the figure is staggering. In terms of deaths per million, we fare much better in international standing.

How did we decipher the data? How did we get here and where is the data pointing to next? We deep dive into the data to understand how India lost so many lives, how fast was the spread and if there is a slowing down of the curve in the near future.

Where Does India Stand in COVID Deaths?

India has reported the third-highest COVID-19-related deaths in the world, with Brazil and the United States ahead of it. However, India’s jump to the top three happened recently. Until the first week of August, India was behind the United States, the United Kingdom and Mexico. By October first week, India had reached the third position.

Cases Reported Daily

Even though India is at number three in terms of the total deaths reported, the country has been reporting the highest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths since 5 Septmeber, as shown in the graph below.

The Sharp Rise in Deaths

How Long Did It Take to Get to One Lakh Deaths?

India recorded the last 50,000 COVID-19 related deaths in a span of 47 days. In comparison, it took 61 days for the number of deaths by the virus to jump from 10,000 to 50,000. However, in comparison with the US and Brazil, India is in a better situation.

India has been reporting a record daily surge in the number of coronavirus cases, inching close to the US, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world.

India reported the first COVID-19 case in Kerala on 30 January. Since then, it took 137 days for the country to reach 1 million COVID-19 cases. However, the doubling rate shot up soon after. The increase from one million to two million cases happened within 20 days. The three, four and five million marks were covered in 17, 13 and 10 days, respectively.

Which Are the Worst Affected States?

In terms of the number of cases reported daily, Maharashtra has been ahead of other states in the country. Even though some states have overtaken Maharashtra few times, the western state of India has been at the top of the list constantly.

