India cricket star donates man of the match prize money to Sri Lanka groundstaff

Mohamed Siraj donated his prize money to the hard-working Sri Lanka groundstaff (Getty Images)

India’s Mohammed Siraj donated his player-of-the-match prize money to the ground staff after his side comfortably beat Sri Lanka in the final of a tournament where the headlines have been dominated by the weather as much as the cricket.

Rain was a constant feature of the Sri Lanka leg of the Asia Cup, but reserve days and impressive efforts from the ground staff allowed the cricket to continue even at times many would not have thought it possible.

"This cash prize [US $5000] goes to the groundsmen. They deserve it fully. This tournament wouldn’t have been possible without them," Siraj said after the final, where India bowled Sri Lanka out for 50 and then knocked off the required runs in the seventh over.

The Asian Cricket Council had also announced the day of the final that $50,000 would be awarded to the groundstaff.

Despite the weather, just the one match was unable to continue, a group-stage match between Pakistan and India. While the super-four clash between the two went into the reserve day (the only match in that stage to have one), the group stage did not have the same luxury.

Even the final was not spared by the weather, and the start was delayed by 10 minutes.