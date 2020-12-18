India’s COVID Tally Rises to 99.79 Lakh; Death Toll at 1.44 Lakh
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 99,79,447 on Friday, 18 December, with the death toll rising to 1,44,789.
While the active cases in India are at 3,13,831, the number of cases recovered or discharged currently stand at 95,20,827.
The Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Friday said that five states- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala - constitute 52% of total recovered cases in the country.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday said that a total of 15,89,18,646 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 17 December, of which 11,13,406 samples were tested on Thursday.
Global Tally Tops 74.8 Million
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 74.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.66 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Friday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 74,875,300 and 1,660,132, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 17,192,376 and 310,424, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in the second place in terms of cases.
The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,110,434), Russia (2,736,727), France (2,483,524), Turkey (1,955,680), the UK (1,954,268), Italy (1,906,377), Spain (1,785,421), Argentina (1,524,372), Colombia (1,468,795), Germany (1,438,438), Mexico (1,277,499), Poland (1,171,854) and Iran (1,138,530), the CSSE figures showed.
(With inputs from IANS.)
Also Read: French Prez Macron Tests COVID +ve, PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery
. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.Lies, Intimidation, Violence & Politics: ‘Love Jihad’ Ki FactoryNeha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Announce Pregnancy? . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.