India’s COVID Tally Rises to 93.92 Lakh, Death Toll at 1.36 Lakh

With 41,810 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases on Sunday, 29 November rose to 93,92,920. While the active cases stand at 4,53,956 and the number of discharged/recovered cases are at 88,02,267, the death toll in the country now stands at 1,36,696.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 62 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.45 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.India’s COVID Tally Rises to 93.92 Lakh, Death Toll at 1.36 LakhLatest News: 1 CRPF Officer Killed, 9 Injured in Sukma’s IED Blast . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.