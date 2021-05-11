India Covid: Dozens more bodies wash up on Ganges river bank

·3 min read
A worker in Uttar Pradesh cremates unclaimed bodies thought to have died from Covid
Bodies have been washing up on the banks of the Ganges for several days

Dozens more bodies have washed up on the banks of the Ganges in northern India as the country struggles with a second Covid wave.

More than 50 bodies have been discovered in Gahmar, Uttar Pradesh over the past few days.

On Monday, at least 40 bodies were pulled from the river some 55km (34 miles) downstream from Gahmar.

It is not known how any of the the bodies got there, but it is thought they are Covid-19 victims.

On Tuesday, a local journalist told BBC Hindi that bodies have been washing up on embankments in the village of Gahmar for several days.

Locals claimed they had been complaining about the smell for the past few days but authorities had only taken action upon hearing the news about the bodies found downstream in the state of Bihar on Monday.

Police in Gahmar have been pulling bodies out of the river with sticks. About 25-30 heavily decomposed bodies have been pulled out and buried since midnight.

Ghazipur District Magistrate MP Singh said an investigation has been launched into how the bodies got there, NDTV reports.

"We got the information, our officers are present on the spot and an investigation is under way. We are trying to find out where they came from," he said.

On Monday, officials confirmed at least 40 bodies had washed up on the banks of the river on the border between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh states.

Some media reports said as many as 100 bodies had been found, and that their condition suggested they may have been in the river for several days.

An official said the remains would be buried or cremated.

A second wave of the virus is ravaging parts of India, with deaths rising significantly in recent weeks. Most of the country's crematoriums have run out of spaces.

India is now the epicentre of the global pandemic and has recorded more than 22 million cases and 249,992 deaths.

However experts believe the real death toll could be far higher.

Analysis box by Soutik Biswas, India online correspondent
Analysis box by Soutik Biswas, India online correspondent

This is not the first time bodies have floated up in rivers in India during a pandemic.

"The River Ganga was swollen with dead bodies", the famous Hindi language writer and poet, Suryakant Tripathi, better known as Nirala, wrote about the 1918 outbreak of Spanish flu in his village in a province which is now India's Uttar Pradesh state.

The writer himself lost his wife and members of his family to the flu, which killed between 17 and 18 million in India alone, more than all the casualties in the World Wars.

A report on the pandemic by British official Norman White reported that "numberless bodies were thrown into the rivers of the province" since supplies of firewood to cremate were scarce.

"The Ganga, lifeline of major civilisations, flowed with death in its midst. So great was the problem that, along with managing the flu, medical authorities had to ensure that water purification systems of cities along the clogged rivers worked well and that no harm was done by this 'most objectionable practice,'" writes Chinmay Tumbe, an economist, in his book The Age of Pandemics.

Read more of our Covid coverage

Watch from April - how crowds surged at the Kumbh Mela:

Latest Stories

  • Raptors officially eliminated from NBA playoff contention

    The Raptors’ seven-year playoff streak has come to an end, and so has Toronto's nightmare season.

  • Russell Westbrook breaks Oscar Robertson's career triple-double record

    Move over Oscar Robertson. Russell Westbrook is the NBA's new triple-double standard.

  • Lightning's all-Black line makes NHL history after starting game versus Panthers

    Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith and Daniel Walcott created a special and significant moment in hockey history on Monday.

  • Report: Raptors to begin contract talks with Masai Ujiri after season ends

    The Raptors are expected to begin contract negotiations next week with their most important free agent.

  • Blackhawks announcer apologizes after making on-air reference to suicide

    Pat Foley said that if he had "been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head" during Chicago's game with Dallas on Monday.

  • Canadiens clinch playoff spot with OT loss to McDavid's Oilers

    Connor McDavid provided yet another highlight-reel goal Monday night with a game winner at the Bell Centre.

  • IOC president Thomas Bach cancels trip to Japan as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

    The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.

  • Kids flood Tim Stutzle's yard with caps after his crowdless first NHL hat trick

    With no fans to litter the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard with them instead.

  • Celtics' Jaylen Brown done for the season with wrist injury

    Jaylen Brown needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season.

  • Jack Eichel says he has 'a lot of thinking to do' about future with Sabres

    Jack Eichel seemed non-committal, at best, about his future with the Sabres when speaking to the media Monday.

  • Longtime anchor Kenny Mayne leaves ESPN: 'Salary cap casualty'

    Mayne thrived at ESPN thanks to his creativity and unique brand of humor.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime upsets Diego Schwartzman at Italian Open

    ROME — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the third round of the Italian Open after notching an upset victory on Tuesday.Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, downed No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-1, 6-3 at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event.The Canadian, ranked 21st in the world, converted on five of six break-point opportunities against Schwartzman, a semifinalist on clay at the French Open last year.Auger-Aliassime won 76 per cent of points when he got his first serve in, 28 percentage points better than Schwartzman.Auger-Aliassime will face the winner of a match between No. 12 seed David Goffin of Belgium and Argentine qualifier Federico Delbonis in the round of 16.Earlier, No. 13 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., crushed Polish qualifier Kamil Majchrzak 6-1, 6-3 in a first-round match.Shapovalov saved the only break point he faced.The Canadian had a huge advantage on serve. He won 81 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in, 40 per cent ahead of Majchrzak's rate.Shapovalov will face world No. 69 Stefano Travaglia, of Italy, in the second round.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos title bout set for June 19 in Miami

    Triller Fight Club’s next pay-per-view show is moving to June 19 at loanDepot Park in Miami and will feature two fights for all four belts.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Jarred Kelenic kicks off Promotion Season

    Touted Seattle outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic is expected to join the Mariners Thursday. It's time to get excited.

  • Cameron Jordan gives $120,000 to anti-racist training for New Orleans cops

    Cameron Jordan has spent 10 seasons with the Saints.

  • Rooney's Derby to be punished for FFP rule breaches

    LONDON (AP) — Derby County, the second-division soccer club managed by England great Wayne Rooney, will be sanctioned for breaching Financial Fair Play rules following a successful appeal by the English Football League. It was unclear on Tuesday whether any punishment would be applied to this season or next, with the EFL saying there was “no definitive timescale” for proceedings. Derby stayed up by only one point after Saturday's final round of matches in the second-tier Championship. The club was cleared of FFP violations last year, with a disciplinary commission dismissing evidence by the EFL questioning the valuation of player registrations. An independent league arbitration panel concluded the commission was wrong to dismiss the EFL's evidence. Derby and the EFL will have the opportunity to make submissions on the appropriate sanction arising out of those breaches. Rooney, the record scorer for England and Manchester United, took over at Derby first on an interim basis as player-coach and then permanently in January upon his retirement. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Russell Westbrook pays tribute to Oscar Robertson after breaking his triple-double record

    Westbrook thanked Robertson for paving the way for him to be the kind of player he is today.

  • PSG midfielder out for up to 6 weeks, doubtful for Euro 2020

    PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti will miss the rest of the season because of a right knee injury, the French club said Tuesday. The Italian will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks, possibly forcing him to also miss the European Championship. Italy's opening match at Euro 2020 is scheduled for June 11 in Rome against Turkey. Verratti picked up the injury during training last week and did not play in PSG's 1-1 draw with Rennes on Sunday in the French league. With two matches remaining, PSG trails league leader Lille by three points. PSG, which has also been eliminated from the Champions League, remains in the French Cup and will take on Montpellier in the semifinals this week. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press