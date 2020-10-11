India’s COVID-19 Tally Hits 70 Lakh, Over 60 Lakh Have Recovered

India has crossed 70 lakh coronavirus cases in the country, data from Health Ministry stated on Sunday. The country is very close to overtaking the United States as the world's most infected country.



India has also crossed the landmark milestone of 60 lakh recoveries.



With 74,383 new infections, India’s coronavirus tally now stands at 70,53,806. In the past 24 hours, India reported 918 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,08,334.









However, for the third day in a row, the active cases remained below 9 lakh, taking the total to 8,67,496 active cases.

Also Read: ‘Trump Is the Largest Driver of Coronavirus Misinformation’: Study

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the most number of cases, as per the data. They also contribute to 61 percent of the active cases and more than 54.3 percent of the total recoveries, data from the Health Ministry stated.

In May, Kerala had announced that it had flattened the COVID-19 curve but over 10,000 cases have been reported everyday since October. The state has clocked in about 11,755 cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, reported 11,416 new cases, taking tally to 15,17,434 and more than 40,000 deaths so far. Coronavirus cases have crossed the 7.5 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has crossed the 7 lakh limit. Delhi reported 2,866 new cases on Saturday.



India remains the second worst affected nation after the United States, where the coronavirus tally is about 76 lakh, with more than 2 lakh deaths. The United States hit a two-month high on Friday with over 58,000 infections.





The total global confirmed coronavirus cases are 36,754,395 and deaths are at 1,064,838, according to the WHO.

Also Read: How & Why Bengaluru Is Emerging as India’s Worst Hit COVID-19 City

. Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouIndia’s COVID-19 Tally Hits 70 Lakh, Over 60 Lakh Have Recovered . Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.